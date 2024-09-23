Malls aglow for Shanghai International Light Festival
Pudong's premier shopping destinations are aglow with stunning light displays as part of the Shanghai International Light Festival, offering a captivating blend of visual spectacle and interactive experiences through October 18.
In the Lujiazui area, Super Brand Mall features a stunning light and water display along the Huangpu River, creating a captivating interplay of illumination and reflection. The riverside Jimo Road pop-up fair showcases the "Light Forest" and "Metamorphosis" new media shows, blending futuristic elements with nature for a vibrant experience.
The other two malls in the area are L+Mall, which enchants with artistic presentations that highlight the urban night's splendor, and nearby Shanghai No.1 Yaohan, which brings modern aesthetics to life with clover-shaped light sculptures, mist forests, and spotlight corridors.
Taikoo Li Qiantan invites visitors on a magical journey through interactive installations and an artistic corridor. Nearby, New Bund Red Lane features illuminated curtain walls and vibrant alleyways, beautifully embodying the essence of a butterfly dance.
Huamu Time Edition, which will officially open on September 27, offers a unique experience with its three-dimensional light and water stage, merging culture and technology.
The River Mall presents an impressive oversized light show, complemented by aerial garden sculptures that capture the allure of a futuristic city.
EKA Tianwu enhances the atmosphere with dynamic lighting, reflecting the theme of "Flowing Light Symphony."
Florentia Village Shanghai combines a sound and light musical fountain with classic Italian architecture, crafting a dreamlike visual experience.
The Pudong Commerce Commission has introduced a digital map that allows users to easily locate venues for various light shows and claim exclusive offers, including discounts and vouchers, from major commercial and cultural sites in the district during the festival.
For instance, the Shanghai Library East is offering a 30 percent discount on tickets for the "Marco Polo's Wondrous Journey" exhibition, the Museum of Art Pudong is providing a 15 percent discount on cultural products, and Jinmao Tower is offering golf experience vouchers, among other deals.