News / Metro

Malls aglow for Shanghai International Light Festival

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:25 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0
Pudong's premier shopping destinations presenting stunning light displays, offering a captivating blend of visual spectacle and interactive experiences through October 18.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:25 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0
Malls aglow for Shanghai International Light Festival
Ti Gong

Light displays at Super Brand Mall.

Pudong's premier shopping destinations are aglow with stunning light displays as part of the Shanghai International Light Festival, offering a captivating blend of visual spectacle and interactive experiences through October 18.

In the Lujiazui area, Super Brand Mall features a stunning light and water display along the Huangpu River, creating a captivating interplay of illumination and reflection. The riverside Jimo Road pop-up fair showcases the "Light Forest" and "Metamorphosis" new media shows, blending futuristic elements with nature for a vibrant experience.

The other two malls in the area are L+Mall, which enchants with artistic presentations that highlight the urban night's splendor, and nearby Shanghai No.1 Yaohan, which brings modern aesthetics to life with clover-shaped light sculptures, mist forests, and spotlight corridors.

Malls aglow for Shanghai International Light Festival
Ti Gong

Light displays at Taikoo Li Qiantan.

Taikoo Li Qiantan invites visitors on a magical journey through interactive installations and an artistic corridor. Nearby, New Bund Red Lane features illuminated curtain walls and vibrant alleyways, beautifully embodying the essence of a butterfly dance.

Huamu Time Edition, which will officially open on September 27, offers a unique experience with its three-dimensional light and water stage, merging culture and technology.

The River Mall presents an impressive oversized light show, complemented by aerial garden sculptures that capture the allure of a futuristic city.

EKA Tianwu enhances the atmosphere with dynamic lighting, reflecting the theme of "Flowing Light Symphony."

Florentia Village Shanghai combines a sound and light musical fountain with classic Italian architecture, crafting a dreamlike visual experience.

The Pudong Commerce Commission has introduced a digital map that allows users to easily locate venues for various light shows and claim exclusive offers, including discounts and vouchers, from major commercial and cultural sites in the district during the festival.

For instance, the Shanghai Library East is offering a 30 percent discount on tickets for the "Marco Polo's Wondrous Journey" exhibition, the Museum of Art Pudong is providing a 15 percent discount on cultural products, and Jinmao Tower is offering golf experience vouchers, among other deals.

Malls aglow for Shanghai International Light Festival

Scan the code to access the digital map.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Super Brand Mall
Shanghai Library
Huangpu River
Jinmao
Qiantan
Lujiazui
Huangpu
Pudong
Jinmao Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     