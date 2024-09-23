Malls aglow for Shanghai International Light Festival

Pudong's premier shopping destinations are aglow with stunning light displays as part of the Shanghai International Light Festival, offering a captivating blend of visual spectacle and interactive experiences through October 18.

In the Lujiazui area, Super Brand Mall features a stunning light and water display along the Huangpu River, creating a captivating interplay of illumination and reflection. The riverside Jimo Road pop-up fair showcases the "Light Forest" and "Metamorphosis" new media shows, blending futuristic elements with nature for a vibrant experience.

The other two malls in the area are L+Mall, which enchants with artistic presentations that highlight the urban night's splendor, and nearby Shanghai No.1 Yaohan, which brings modern aesthetics to life with clover-shaped light sculptures, mist forests, and spotlight corridors.