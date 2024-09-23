Fireworks to light up Jinshan tourism festival

From captivating sunset beach fireworks to delightful seafood at Shanghai's last fishing village, the Jinshan Tourism Festival promises an exciting array of activities for weekend getaways and the upcoming National Day holidays.

Running from September 22 to October 6, the festival offers more than 30 cultural and tourism events in three themes.

The "Coastal Festivities Series" showcases beach fireworks celebrations and a fishing culture carnival. The "Jiangnan Heritage Series" features a traditional lantern carnival in Zhujing Town, along with a showcase of traditional watertown weddings. The "Fun Countryside Series" includes a garden party at Langxia Countryside Park and a water kite festival at Caojing Countryside Park.

A highlight is the Shanghai Jinshan City Beach Fireworks Festival, scheduled for October 4 and 6. In addition to a stunning fireworks display, there is also a fish lantern parade, live performances, and an array of food stalls.

The Jinshanzui Fishing Village will host its own Fishing Culture Festival from September 30 to October 7, highlighted by a "yellow croaker banquet" set in garden-style dining areas, providing a vibrant atmosphere and picturesque scenery.

A culinary competition will also be held, spotlighting ingredients sourced from Jinshan.





