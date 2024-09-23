News / Metro

Updated Metro map has new lines and new names

Revamped map has two new Metro lines: the Airport Link Line and the Nanhui Line, both currently under construction, with the Airport Link Line due to be launched by the year's end.
Shanghai's Metro operator has renewed the city's Metro network map, with new line additions and the renaming of nine metro stations, according to the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group.

Three stations on Line 2 have new names.

  • East Xujin Station – National Exhibition and Convention Center Station
  • Dongchang Road Station – Pudong Road S. Station
  • Pudong Airport Station – Pudong Airport Terminal 1/2
  • Pudian Road Station – Xiangcheng Road Station
  • Yuanshen Stadium – Yuanshen Sports Center
  • Songjiang South Railway Station – Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station
  • West Huajing Station – Jinghong Road Station
  • Zhuguang Road Station – the National Exhibition and Convention Center Station
  • Pudong Airport (on the Maglev line) – Pudong Airport Terminal 1/2

Updated Metro map has new lines and new names
Ti Gong

The revamped map also has some new Metro lines, including the Airport Link Line, Nanhui Line, and extensions of line 2, 13, 17 and 18, all of which are under construction now. The Airport Link Line is scheduled for launch by the year's end.

The Chongming Line has been renamed to Line 22, aligning it with the city's standardized naming convention.

The updated map also integrates urban railways, distinguished from the Metro lines by a unique grey color scheme, offering a comprehensive view of Shanghai's public transportation system.

For the latest information on route changes, station names, and service updates, visit service.shmetro.com/eu or download the Metro Daduhui app.

From September 28, passengers can access more information by scanning the Suishen code on Metro carriages.

