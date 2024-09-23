Updated Metro map has new lines and new names

Three stations on Line 2 have new names.

Shanghai's Metro operator has renewed the city's Metro network map, with new line additions and the renaming of nine metro stations, according to the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group.

The revamped map also has some new Metro lines, including the Airport Link Line, Nanhui Line, and extensions of line 2, 13, 17 and 18, all of which are under construction now. The Airport Link Line is scheduled for launch by the year's end.

The Chongming Line has been renamed to Line 22, aligning it with the city's standardized naming convention.

The updated map also integrates urban railways, distinguished from the Metro lines by a unique grey color scheme, offering a comprehensive view of Shanghai's public transportation system.

For the latest information on route changes, station names, and service updates, visit service.shmetro.com/eu or download the Metro Daduhui app.

From September 28, passengers can access more information by scanning the Suishen code on Metro carriages.