Beloved Disney character embraces Huju Opera

  18:18 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0
LinaBell stars at the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater and also performed the Duffy Month theme song "Let's Get Together" in Shanghai dialect to entertain around 100 local seniors.
Ti Gong

LinaBell learns traditional Huju Opera poses.

The beloved Disney character LinaBell has taken on an exciting new venture by embracing the art of Huju Opera.

On Monday, the curious pink fox graced the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater, where she learned Huju Opera poses alongside 11-year-old Xu Zitian and acclaimed performer Chen Yu.

She also performed the Duffy Month theme song "Let's Get Together" in the Shanghai dialect with Xu, entertaining around 100 local seniors in the Xuhui District.

Since her global debut at the Shanghai Disney Resort in September, 2021, LinaBell has captured the hearts of fans around the world and is set to celebrate her third anniversary in style.

Ti Gong

LinaBell performs on the stage.

Ti Gong

LinaBell claps hands with members of the audience.

﻿
