Beloved Disney character embraces Huju Opera

The beloved Disney character LinaBell has taken on an exciting new venture by embracing the art of Huju Opera.

On Monday, the curious pink fox graced the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater, where she learned Huju Opera poses alongside 11-year-old Xu Zitian and acclaimed performer Chen Yu.

She also performed the Duffy Month theme song "Let's Get Together" in the Shanghai dialect with Xu, entertaining around 100 local seniors in the Xuhui District.

Since her global debut at the Shanghai Disney Resort in September, 2021, LinaBell has captured the hearts of fans around the world and is set to celebrate her third anniversary in style.