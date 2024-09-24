Woman detained for circulating explosion rumor

A 25-year-woman was put under administrative detention by police in Shanghai on Tuesday after she circulated a rumor of "an explosion occurring in Chedun, Songjiang."

The woman, surnamed Wang, posted an edited video online claiming there had been an explosion in Chedun Town.

Police in Songjiang District verified later that flames and smoke in the video were from the spontaneous combustion of the front part of a truck traveling through the Songjiang part of the G15 highway at around 8pm on Monday. No one was injured in the accident.

Wang filmed the video when seeing flames and smoke from her balcony, and then added explosive sound effects to the footage before posting it online.