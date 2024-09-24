News / Metro

Antique dealer arrested over US$1.2 million scam in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  23:16 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
A suspect surnamed Wang has been arrested in Beijing for allegedly selling fake antiques and defrauding a woman in Shanghai out of over US$1.2 million.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  23:16 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
Antique dealer arrested over US$1.2 million scam in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Some fake antiques that Wang allegedly sold to Li.

A suspect surnamed Wang has been arrested by Shanghai police for allegedly selling fake antiques and defrauding a consumer out of more than 9 million yuan (US$1.2 million). The full amount has been returned to the victim, and the case remains under investigation.

Officers began their investigation in July 2021 when Xinzhuang Police Station in Shanghai's Minhang District received a report from a woman who suspected her mother had been swindled after purchasing what she believed to be valuable antiques.

The victim's daughter, who was living abroad, explained that her mother surnamed Li came from a family of collectors and had recently rekindled her interest in antiques to cope with loneliness.

Antique dealer arrested over US$1.2 million scam in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Li's home is filled with fake antiques purchased from Wang.

In 2012, Li met Wang at a cultural exchange event. Between September 2020 and June 2021, police said she spent over US$1.2 million on more than 1,000 pieces from him.

The scam came to light when the daughter had several items appraised and discovered many were fakes.

Wang initially denied they were fakes and insisted the remaining pieces were genuine. So he refused to refund any money, stating that transactions for antiques are always final.

His arguments proved persuasive enough for Li to believe him, police said. But after more items were confirmed to be counterfeits by late 2023, she turned over chat records to the police.

The chats revealed Wang's deliberate involvement in the scam, including messages like, "Don't take the pictures too clearly, I still need to make them look old" and a supplier warning Wang, "Don't be too greedy." Police said this evidence confirmed Wang's intent to defraud, which led to his arrest.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     