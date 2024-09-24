News / Metro

30 projects awarded at innovation and entrepreneurship competition

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:52 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
The Yangtze Delta "Join" Sci-Tech Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition saw 30 finalists selected from 235 entries, winning over US$1.4 million in prize money.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:52 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
30 projects awarded at innovation and entrepreneurship competition
Ti Gong

The Yangtze Delta "Join" Sci-Tech Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition concludes in Shanghai.

The Yangtze Delta "Join" Sci-Tech Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition has wrapped up in Shanghai, awarding prizes to 30 innovative projects in cutting-edge research fields.

This year, the competition saw 30 finalists selected from a competitive pool of 235 entries, with the participants collectively securing over 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million) in prize money.

Most of the finalists focus on next-generation information technology and biotechnology, aligning with global research trends and emphasizing the crucial integration of biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

The top prize was awarded to a project centered on base editing, a cutting-edge genome-editing technology.

"Our company is committed to developing innovative gene editing technologies to eliminate diseases," project leader Xu Tianhong said. We aim to establish our own core technological barriers to develop products."

Co-hosted by the School of Management at Fudan University and the Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Institute of Business Innovation, the competition aims to cultivate and incubate groundbreaking sci-tech projects in the Yangtze River Delta region, which includes Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Anhui, thereby fostering a robust sci-tech ecosystem.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Fudan University
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     