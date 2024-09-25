Shanghai to build industrial museum along the Huangpu River

Shanghai is to build an industrial museum at a key heritage site along the Huangpu River, officials have revealed.

At the opening of the Industrial Civilization International Forum yesterday, Zhuang Mudi, deputy secretary-general of the city government, said the museum will be at the former Jiangnan General Manufacturing Bureau, aiming to create "a new cultural space for boundary-less growth."

"The first phase is set to see an investment of 4 billion yuan (US$570 million) and cover 150,000 square meters," he said.

Established in 1865, the Jiangnan General Manufacturing Bureau was one of China's earliest modern factories. It later became the Jiangnan Shipyard and relocated from the Huangpu River waterfront to Changxing Island in 2008 to accommodate its growth.

As the cradle of modern industry in China, Shanghai has witnessed many milestones in the country's industrial evolution, including the first domestically developed light bulb, the first fine watch, and the first 10,000-ton hydraulic press.

Shanghai is also a leader in advanced manufacturing. According to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, in 2023, the output from strategic emerging industries accounted for 43.9 percent of total output from industrial enterprises above designated size, with the three key sectors – integrated circuit, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence – totaling 1.6 trillion yuan.

In recent years, Shanghai has advanced its strategy to become a manufacturing powerhouse. In addition to the industrial museum, the city is exploring the "Shanghai Model" for revitalizing industrial heritage.

"Over the past two years, Shanghai has recognized 30 industrial heritage sites. The banks of Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River have been transformed into a world-class waterfront space that is walkable, readable, and vibrant by revitalizing industrial history," Zhuang said.

Shanghai is also boosting industrial tourism through the "Shanghai Manufacturing" initiative, supporting key enterprises in tapping into tourism resources and enhancing industrial cultural education. "Shanghai has launched nearly 40 industrial-themed tourism routes," he added.

Shan Zhongde, China's vice minister of industry and information technology, emphasized that the ministry will promote the inheritance of industrial civilization, protect and revitalize industrial heritage, and develop new models for industrial tourism and education.

The forum also released the "Shanghai Declaration of the Industrial Civilization International Forum," which underscores the importance of international cooperation and highlights the necessity of technological innovation and industrial upgrading. It specifically mentions the crucial role of industrial museums and culture in promoting and preserving industrial civilization.

As an industrial power, China's total industrial added value reached 39.9 trillion yuan in 2023, accounting for 31.7 percent of GDP. Notably, the manufacturing sector contributed 26.2 percent of GDP and nearly 30 percent of the global total, ranking first in the world for 14 consecutive years.

The two-day forum, themed "Industrial Civilization: The Power of China," was co-hosted by the Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, and the Pudong government.

It welcomed nearly 200 guests from domestic and international backgrounds, including David Teaabo, ambassador of Kiribati to China; Vikram Channa, vice president of Discovery Inc; and Zou Ciyong, deputy to the director general at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

The forum featured three forward-looking discussions focusing on global new energy vehicle innovation, digital intelligence trends, and the heritage and innovation of Shanghai's industrial museum.