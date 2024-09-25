Shanghai's latest innovations on show at industry fair

From robotic fish to drones, and brain-machine interfaces to medium-free holographic projections, nearly 40 of Shanghai's latest technological innovations are featured at the Innovation Sci-Tech Pavilion of the 24th China International Industry Fair.

Hosted by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, the pavilion showcases innovations from Shanghai that enhance everyday life. The displays are organized in five categories: information technology, healthcare, aerospace and marine technology, new materials, and renewable energy.

One standout exhibit is a manta ray swimming in a pool – an intelligent soft-bodied bionic fish created by the bionic fish team at Shanghai Ocean University.

"Its shape and swimming behavior closely resemble those of a real fish. Unlike traditional bionic robots, this soft-bodied design allows it to blend seamlessly into schools of fish," said researcher Li Xingrui.

He also said it can be used for a variety of applications, including fishery resource surveys, ocean research, and deep-sea exploration.

Back-to-back with the bionic fish is "E6," an electric vertical takeoff fixed-wing drone developed by Vertaxi, one of Shanghai's leading eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) companies.

Featuring retractable rotor technology, E6 can fold its multi-rotor system into its body after vertical takeoff, significantly enhancing flight time and range. It can reach a maximum speed of 130 kilometers per hour, with a battery-powered flight time of 4.5 hours.

Ge Yunrui, the company's director of government affairs, said the E6 is widely used in various fields, including public safety, land resource management, emergency firefighting, and energy facility inspections.

Also featured at the pavilion is a rehabilitation robot developed by Siyi Intelligence that uses a brain-computer interface to assist with hand function recovery.

This innovative device requires no surgery or invasive procedures; patients simply wear a brainwave cap and can control their wrists and fingers through thought, helping them improve upper limb strength, speed, and accuracy, and restore functionality.

Another standout display is from Xianghang Technology, showcasing a futuristic podium that uses medium-free holographic technology and presents content in mid-air without relying on any physical medium.

Also at this year's expo, the Shanghai Technology Innovation Center, the National Eastern Tech Transfer Center, and the Shanghai Technology Exchange have created a technology transfer area. They partnered with various professional service organizations that focus on technology transfer and startup incubation to support researchers and speed up the transition of lab innovations to manufacturing.