SAS head of school long enamored with China

Having lived in the city for more than two years, James Nelligan, Shanghai American School's Head of School, considers Shanghai the safest city he has ever visited, which is very important for him as an educator.

"At the personal level, I love the culture of Shanghai, and at the level of a head of school, where I worry about student safety, this is easily the safest city I've ever been in," he said. "We have just shy of 3,000 students. It's really important to me that every night they get home safe."

Nelligan, from the United States, arrived in Shanghai in 2022 to take up the role with the school, and made Qingpu his home.

He lived in Asia previously as a young man, so his interaction with China started as early as his undergraduate years when he took a number of courses in Asian philosophy and in Chinese history, as well as martial arts. Therefore, when he was offered the position of Head of School of SAS, he accepted it without hesitation.

"I was very enamored with China, and was excited not only at the prospect of coming to China, but also coming to Shanghai specifically."

It was the first time for him to live in the city on a long-term basis, which offered him the opportunity to explore its culture and deeply engage in the local community.

He said he enjoyed how easy it was to commute in Shanghai and appreciated the beauty of the city.

"It's run so very well. We can move across the city of nearly 28 million people here pretty easily with the infrastructure. Everything – about the city the museums, the food culture, the Bund is gorgeous at nights – there's so much to love about the city," he said. "But most importantly, the people. They are quick to smile, it's just lovely. It makes me feel honored to be here."