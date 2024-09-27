College students get lessons on how to fight against fraud

An anti-fraud campaign was held in Shanghai on Friday as part of a series of activities across the city during September – the month to raise "financial awareness."

With the theme of protecting rights and preventing risks, upheld by the State Administration of Financial Supervision, the People's Bank of China, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) at the start of this month, actions were taken by financial institutions in Shanghai to raise public awareness to prevent fraud.

"University is the best place to provide financial education, which makes the organization of this event of great significance," said Zhou Liyun, chairman of the trade union of China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd.

In today's campaign jointly organized by CPIC and Fudan University, official microfilm was presented on the prevention of financial fraud through artificial intelligence technology. Shanghai Public Security Bureau officers also gave an interesting lecture complete with real cases.