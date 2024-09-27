College students get lessons on how to fight against fraud
An anti-fraud campaign was held in Shanghai on Friday as part of a series of activities across the city during September – the month to raise "financial awareness."
With the theme of protecting rights and preventing risks, upheld by the State Administration of Financial Supervision, the People's Bank of China, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) at the start of this month, actions were taken by financial institutions in Shanghai to raise public awareness to prevent fraud.
"University is the best place to provide financial education, which makes the organization of this event of great significance," said Zhou Liyun, chairman of the trade union of China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd.
In today's campaign jointly organized by CPIC and Fudan University, official microfilm was presented on the prevention of financial fraud through artificial intelligence technology. Shanghai Public Security Bureau officers also gave an interesting lecture complete with real cases.
Zhou Jie of the anti-fraud center of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau said: "There are so many financial crimes nowadays because con artists seize the weakness of human nature. There is a whole industry chain behind it, so it's necessary to raise awareness among the public about financial fraud."
Last December, Fudan University and CPIC signed an agreement on the cultivation and support of financial talent and research.
CPIC also announced it will establish rural financial education workstations to popularize financial knowledge among villagers, including Chuansha New Town in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, Langxia Town in Jinshan District, and Jinhai Street in Fengxian District.
"Providing financial education is a long-term goal that requires continuous efforts and cooperation from many parties. Since Shanghai is a financial center, it requires not only strong financial institutions and infrastructure, but also financial literacy among the public," said Zhou Liyun of China Pacific Insurance Group.