Holiday fun at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center
Celebrate the National Day holidays at the newly opened Gate M West Bund Dream Center, the latest go-to riverside destination.
The center, which opened officially on September 26, revitalizes a former cement factory, blending industrial charm with modern amenities.
It covers an area of 162,000 square meters and stretches 800 meters along the river, offering shopping, fashion, entertainment, and dining all in one vibrant location.
The north area is a hub for fashion trends and lifestyle brands, such as BAPE Gallery, which combines art curation and retail; streetwear collective EXI.T; and the On Running Run Base concept store.
Don't miss BLOOMARKET, hailed as Shanghai's first riverside lifestyle market. The first floor has already opened, featuring fresh local ingredients and global dishes from over 30 dining brands. Soon, there will also be plant shops and lifestyle retail.
The south area shines in entertainment and sports, with top outdoor brands such as NB Running, Columbia, +phenix, and Patagonia. Upcoming brands including Mahua Fun Age and Aark Space will further enrich consumers' cultural and recreational options.
From October 1 to 18, the historic warehouse and dock will transform for the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival, featuring two stunning light shows. Meanwhile, DiscoTopia, hailed as China's first retro roller skating event, will also present a special "National Day Themed Party."