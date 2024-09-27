Holiday fun at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center

Celebrate the National Day holidays at the newly opened Gate M West Bund Dream Center, the latest go-to riverside destination.

The center, which opened officially on September 26, revitalizes a former cement factory, blending industrial charm with modern amenities.

It covers an area of 162,000 square meters and stretches 800 meters along the river, offering shopping, fashion, entertainment, and dining all in one vibrant location.

The north area is a hub for fashion trends and lifestyle brands, such as BAPE Gallery, which combines art curation and retail; streetwear collective EXI.T; and the On Running Run Base concept store.