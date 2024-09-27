Global artists shine at Urban Public Art Festival
Shanghai Suhewan Mixc World will unveil the third season of its Urban Public Art Festival on September 28, transforming Suzhou Creek into a vibrant art hub.
Under the theme "Flowing," the festival features global artists that include French master Daniel Buren, contemporary Chinese talent Huang Yulong, and trendsetter Han Yitian. It is open to the public through October 27.
Huang has created a striking piece for the festival. Standing an impressive 5 meters tall, his installation "Top Dog" rests on the overpass, engaging passersby in a first-person dialogue with Shanghai. It powerfully expresses themes of individuality, freedom, rebellion, and fearlessness.
In the historic shikumen-style complex Shenyuli, a towering 3.5-meter figure known as "Mr. Buzz" captivates onlookers. Han transforms his insights into everyday life into this thought-provoking sculpture. Through "Mr. Buzz," he explores the nuances of existence and poses a compelling question: Do modern people crave a lingering sense of boredom?
On the lawn, Buren's eye-catching "La maison éclatée magique," literally the magical exploded house, is a highlight of this year's Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project.
The installation features three layers of colorful acrylic, creating unique spatial experiences as light and shadow shift around visitors. The primary colors – red, yellow and blue – interact with the environment, enhancing the connection between the art and viewers. Inside, Buren's iconic vertically striped mirrors offer fresh perspectives, showcasing his "on-site" concept where art continually evolves with its surroundings.
As part of the Shanghai International Light Festival, AIGC light displays will dazzle from September 28 to October 7 at the riverside platform, with no reservation needed.
Don't miss the Shanghai premiere of "National Geographic China: Exploring the Ultimate" at the LG Exhibition Hall in Eastern Alley, featuring over 200 breathtaking works by top photographers and scientists, running until February 16, 2025.
October also brings a special fashion exhibition for YES BY YESIR's 10th anniversary, along with a craft beer festival and a bread festival.