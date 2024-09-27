Global artists shine at Urban Public Art Festival

Shanghai Suhewan Mixc World will unveil the third season of its Urban Public Art Festival on September 28, transforming Suzhou Creek into a vibrant art hub.

Under the theme "Flowing," the festival features global artists that include French master Daniel Buren, contemporary Chinese talent Huang Yulong, and trendsetter Han Yitian. It is open to the public through October 27.

Huang has created a striking piece for the festival. Standing an impressive 5 meters tall, his installation "Top Dog" rests on the overpass, engaging passersby in a first-person dialogue with Shanghai. It powerfully expresses themes of individuality, freedom, rebellion, and fearlessness.