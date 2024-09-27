News / Metro

Global artists shine at Urban Public Art Festival

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:45 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
Shanghai Suhewan Mixc World unveils the third season of the event on September 28 which will transform Suzhou Creek into a vibrant art hub and offer some striking exhibits.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:45 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0

Subtitles by Li Qian.

Shanghai Suhewan Mixc World will unveil the third season of its Urban Public Art Festival on September 28, transforming Suzhou Creek into a vibrant art hub.

Under the theme "Flowing," the festival features global artists that include French master Daniel Buren, contemporary Chinese talent Huang Yulong, and trendsetter Han Yitian. It is open to the public through October 27.

Huang has created a striking piece for the festival. Standing an impressive 5 meters tall, his installation "Top Dog" rests on the overpass, engaging passersby in a first-person dialogue with Shanghai. It powerfully expresses themes of individuality, freedom, rebellion, and fearlessness.

Global artists shine at Urban Public Art Festival
Ti Gong

"Top Dog" created by Chinese artist Huang Yulong.

In the historic shikumen-style complex Shenyuli, a towering 3.5-meter figure known as "Mr. Buzz" captivates onlookers. Han transforms his insights into everyday life into this thought-provoking sculpture. Through "Mr. Buzz," he explores the nuances of existence and poses a compelling question: Do modern people crave a lingering sense of boredom?

Global artists shine at Urban Public Art Festival
Li Qian / SHINE

"Mr. Buzz" by trendsetter Han Yitian.

On the lawn, Buren's eye-catching "La maison éclatée magique," literally the magical exploded house, is a highlight of this year's Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project.

The installation features three layers of colorful acrylic, creating unique spatial experiences as light and shadow shift around visitors. The primary colors – red, yellow and blue – interact with the environment, enhancing the connection between the art and viewers. Inside, Buren's iconic vertically striped mirrors offer fresh perspectives, showcasing his "on-site" concept where art continually evolves with its surroundings.

Global artists shine at Urban Public Art Festival
Ti Gong

"La maison éclatée magique" by French master Daniel Buren.

As part of the Shanghai International Light Festival, AIGC light displays will dazzle from September 28 to October 7 at the riverside platform, with no reservation needed.

Don't miss the Shanghai premiere of "National Geographic China: Exploring the Ultimate" at the LG Exhibition Hall in Eastern Alley, featuring over 200 breathtaking works by top photographers and scientists, running until February 16, 2025.

October also brings a special fashion exhibition for YES BY YESIR's 10th anniversary, along with a craft beer festival and a bread festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Suzhou Creek
LG
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     