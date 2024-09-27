News / Metro

Works by two late landscape painting masters showing at Jiading gallery

Featuring more than 70 artworks by two well-known Chinese landscape painting masters, Lu Yanshao (1909-1993) and Li Keran (1907-1989), a free exhibition opened at Lu Yanshao Art Gallery in Shanghai Jiading District on Friday.

Lu was born in Jiading's Nanxiang Town, and was honored as an innovative Chinese landscape painter of the 20th century.

His artistic career was rich and varied, and he made significant contributions to the development of Chinese landscape painting. Lu's landscape painting style is unique and eclectic, incorporating the essence of traditional landscape painting while also blending in elements of modern art.

Ti Gong

Li was born in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province. He is honored as a landmark figure in the modern Chinese painting field. He is knowledgeable in both ancient and modern times, and incorporates the strengths of both Chinese and Western painting in his ink paintings.

Li excelled at Chinese landscape painting. He is skilled in using the shades of ink, ranging from light to dark and wet to dry to express the texture and charm of his landscapes.

In his landscape paintings, natural elements such as mountains, rocks, trees, clouds, and mist, as well as water buffalos, are brought to life through the ingenious use of ink and brushwork.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

An exhibition showcasing artworks of Lu Yanshao And Li Keran opens at Lu Yanshao Art Gallery in Jiading District on Friday.

Through the joint display, visitors are able to gain specific and authentic understanding of an artistic dialogue between the two great masters of landscape painting.

The exhibition is jointly organized by the Lu Yanshao Art Institution in Jiading, and the Li Keran Museum of Art in Xuzhou.

The exhibition started in Shanghai where it will run from September 26 to October 13. It is the core part of a Landscape Art Season, which also invites 25 renowned landscape artists from the Yangtze River Delta region to showcase more than 80 exquisite artworks, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

During the upcoming National Day holiday, from October 1 to 7, the opening hours of the gallery will be extended, and night time special activities such as light shows and guided tours will also be introduced.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Landscape paintings and calligraphy by Li Keran are displayed.

If you go

Venue: Lu Yanshao Art Gallery

Address: 358 Dongdajie Street, Jiading District; 嘉定区东大街358号

Date: Through October 13

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

A landscape painting by Lu Yanshao is on display.

Ti Gong

During the exhibition, visitors can also find artistic cultural and creative products in the Lu Yanshao Art Gallery.

Source: SHINE
Follow Us

