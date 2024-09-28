News / Metro

Interactive installation offers visitors stylish journey

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0
In a fusion of art and technology, "Spectrum of Time and Space" has emerged as a new social media sensation in Pudong.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0
Interactive installation offers visitors stylish journey
Ti Gong

"Spectrum of Time and Space" invites visitors on a stylish journey through the decades.

In a fusion of art and technology, "Spectrum of Time and Space" has emerged as a new social media sensation in Pudong.

This interactive installation, marking Taikoo Li Qiantan's third anniversary, offers visitors a stylish journey through the decades. Using AI technology, they can choose trendy looks from various eras, create three captivating photos, and compile a personalized video to showcase their unique style.

The installation will be open until October 7, with reservations available through the mall's mini-program.

Kicking off the anniversary celebrations on September 26, Taikoo Li Qiantan hosted the "Let's Chic Well" event. In the central park, contemporary artist Chen Yingjie and musician Lionman delivered an improvised performance, showcasing a massive canvas that unfurled like a scroll, accompanied by rhythmic drumming and a cascade of vibrant colors.

Interactive installation offers visitors stylish journey
Ti Gong

Contemporary artist Chen Yingjie delivers an improvised performance.

Pudong is also set to highlight classical art during the National Day celebrations, offering an exciting feast for the senses.

The Museum of Art Pudong will present "El Anatsui: After the Red Moon" on September 30, followed by "Dialogues with Turner: Evoking the Sublime" on October 1. During the National Day festivities, there will also be a concert at the 360-degree viewing platform.

In the Shanghai Expo Culture Park, the former Italy Pavilion opened "Italy, the Land of Creative Blossoms" on September 27, featuring nearly 1,000 design masterpieces by more than 30 Italian masters - the first comprehensive presentation of its kind in China.

Additionally, the former French Pavilion launched the "Rodin: Figure Charniere vers la Modernite" exhibition on September 28, showcasing 106 original works by the renowned sculptor Auguste Rodin, including sculptures, paintings, ceramics, and video pieces. Notably, it includes the original draft of "The Thinker," marking its first appearance outside of France.

Interactive installation offers visitors stylish journey
Ti Gong

The "Rodin: Figure Charniere vers la Modernite" exhibition is unveiled at the Shanghai Expo Culture Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Qiantan
The Museum of Art Pudong
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     