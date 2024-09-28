Interactive installation offers visitors stylish journey

In a fusion of art and technology, "Spectrum of Time and Space" has emerged as a new social media sensation in Pudong.

This interactive installation, marking Taikoo Li Qiantan's third anniversary, offers visitors a stylish journey through the decades. Using AI technology, they can choose trendy looks from various eras, create three captivating photos, and compile a personalized video to showcase their unique style.

The installation will be open until October 7, with reservations available through the mall's mini-program.

Kicking off the anniversary celebrations on September 26, Taikoo Li Qiantan hosted the "Let's Chic Well" event. In the central park, contemporary artist Chen Yingjie and musician Lionman delivered an improvised performance, showcasing a massive canvas that unfurled like a scroll, accompanied by rhythmic drumming and a cascade of vibrant colors.