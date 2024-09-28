Interactive installation offers visitors stylish journey
In a fusion of art and technology, "Spectrum of Time and Space" has emerged as a new social media sensation in Pudong.
This interactive installation, marking Taikoo Li Qiantan's third anniversary, offers visitors a stylish journey through the decades. Using AI technology, they can choose trendy looks from various eras, create three captivating photos, and compile a personalized video to showcase their unique style.
The installation will be open until October 7, with reservations available through the mall's mini-program.
Kicking off the anniversary celebrations on September 26, Taikoo Li Qiantan hosted the "Let's Chic Well" event. In the central park, contemporary artist Chen Yingjie and musician Lionman delivered an improvised performance, showcasing a massive canvas that unfurled like a scroll, accompanied by rhythmic drumming and a cascade of vibrant colors.
Pudong is also set to highlight classical art during the National Day celebrations, offering an exciting feast for the senses.
The Museum of Art Pudong will present "El Anatsui: After the Red Moon" on September 30, followed by "Dialogues with Turner: Evoking the Sublime" on October 1. During the National Day festivities, there will also be a concert at the 360-degree viewing platform.
In the Shanghai Expo Culture Park, the former Italy Pavilion opened "Italy, the Land of Creative Blossoms" on September 27, featuring nearly 1,000 design masterpieces by more than 30 Italian masters - the first comprehensive presentation of its kind in China.
Additionally, the former French Pavilion launched the "Rodin: Figure Charniere vers la Modernite" exhibition on September 28, showcasing 106 original works by the renowned sculptor Auguste Rodin, including sculptures, paintings, ceramics, and video pieces. Notably, it includes the original draft of "The Thinker," marking its first appearance outside of France.