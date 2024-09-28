Take a stroll along the New Bund Red Lane

Pudong has unveiled its latest vibrant pop-up pedestrian street, Qianjiatan Road, as part of the New Bund Red Lane commercial complex.

Ti Gong

Just in time for the upcoming National Day holidays, Pudong has unveiled its latest vibrant pop-up pedestrian street, Qianjiatan Road, as part of the New Bund Red Lane commercial complex. Stretching 320 meters, the road features 17 shops, and aims to create a vibrant street atmosphere while integrating global and local cultural perspectives in the lively Qiantan international community. Designed as a "lightweight riverside living destination," the New Bund Red Lane seamlessly connects to a multi-level pedestrian network that links Crystal Plaza with waterfront parks along the Huangpu River. It blends park-like green spaces with bustling commercial streets, creating a unique environment that is both bike- and pet-friendly.

Ti Gong

As part of the inaugural Shanghai International Light Festival, the New Bund Red Lane is showcasing stunning light displays that incorporate butterfly and plant motifs, transforming Qianjiatan Road into a mesmerizing visual spectacle. One highlight, "Infinity Space," features a striking twin helical structure in bright red, inspired by the Möbius strip. As night falls, light displays of fluttering butterflies dance along the structure, symbolizing rebirth and renewal. To celebrate its opening, the New Bund Red Lane is hosting an international food festival until October 7. It features more than 50 celebrity chefs and pop-up gourmet stalls, offering a Michelin-starred culinary experience for the first time in Pudong, alongside a line-up of exciting music and outdoor activities.

Ti Gong