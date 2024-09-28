University students up to the running challenge

The relay challenge final was held in Shanghai on Saturday with the witness of star sprinter Su Bingtian, holder of Asian men's 100m record.

Running a 42-kilometer marathon would be exhausting. But for participants in the 2024 Nike University Elite Challenge, it was fun as the long journey was shared by 10 runners in each team.

Eight signed teams, including renowned Peking University and Fudan University, as well as six invited teams, took part in the event.

Zhengjiang University claimed the crown in the set of signed teams, while the Hong Kong Polytechnic University clinched the top in the set of invited teams.

The event was held at the Jiangwan Sports Stadium in Yangpu District – the first time it was held outside campus in order to raise public awareness of sports.