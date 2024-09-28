Time is right for commercial and cultural hub

Huamu Time Edition has officially opened its doors, bringing a vibrant new addition to Pudong's commercial scene ahead of the National Day holidays.

Covering nearly 47,000 square meters, the complex is nestled within the Huamu international community, right next to cultural landmarks such as the Shanghai Library East and the Shanghai Museum East.

Its prime location not only enhances its appeal but also fuels its diverse offerings. One of the highlights is the XR immersive experience titled "Terracotta Warriors: A Night of Wonders," which promises to enchant visitors with a captivating blend of history and innovation.

In collaboration with the Shanghai Library, Huamu Time Edition has launched the "Mobile Library," transforming public spaces into inviting literary hubs. The inaugural theme, "Marco Polo's Journey of Wonders," encourages readers to dive into stories that bridge cultures and eras.