Time is right for commercial and cultural hub
Huamu Time Edition has officially opened its doors, bringing a vibrant new addition to Pudong's commercial scene ahead of the National Day holidays.
Covering nearly 47,000 square meters, the complex is nestled within the Huamu international community, right next to cultural landmarks such as the Shanghai Library East and the Shanghai Museum East.
Its prime location not only enhances its appeal but also fuels its diverse offerings. One of the highlights is the XR immersive experience titled "Terracotta Warriors: A Night of Wonders," which promises to enchant visitors with a captivating blend of history and innovation.
In collaboration with the Shanghai Library, Huamu Time Edition has launched the "Mobile Library," transforming public spaces into inviting literary hubs. The inaugural theme, "Marco Polo's Journey of Wonders," encourages readers to dive into stories that bridge cultures and eras.
The complex is also home to the first Chinese location of the renowned Japanese art gallery Nanzuka Art Institute, alongside the debut stores in Shanghai for June Shine Bookstore, the upscale sports center Traction, and the minimalist furniture brand coconordic.
Moreover, Huamu Time Edition is participating in the first Shanghai International Light Festival, showcasing a stunning three-dimensional light and water stage.