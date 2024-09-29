Shining Shanghai Festival opens with stunning display

The exterior of the building at 777 Nansuzhou Road, near the Zhejiang Road Bridge, was transformed into a stunning canvas, where AIGC light displays melded the romance of Impressionism with Shanghai's vibrant urban atmosphere, allowing visuals to resonate with the reflections on the water.

An artistic light spectacle illuminated Suzhou Creek last evening, marking the opening celebrations of the 2024 Shining Shanghai Festival, a dazzling carnival in Jing'an District.

The first light show, "Art Ripples," showcases masterpieces from Impressionist icons such as Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet and Auguste Renoir. As the visuals shift and flow, they intertwine seamlessly with the city's nightlife, celebrating the harmonious coexistence of nature and culture.

The second piece, "Shanghai Trip," draws inspiration from the city's first electric tram, guiding viewers past the district's landmarks like Jing'an Temple, Shanghai Circus World, Moller Villa, Shanghai Natural History Museum, and Shanghai Exhibition Center. This journey immerses audiences in the dynamic rhythm of the city through time.

These light displays are free to the public, running nightly until October 7 from 6pm to 10pm. For the best views, visitors can head to the waterfront platform just across the river and immerse themselves in this captivating experience.