Sanxingdui-themed parade on pop-up pedestrian street wows audience

  19:02 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0
Dazzling flames weave through ancient trees as bronze birds soar high above, while giant bronze statues and masks make their slow entrance.
Shot by Li Qian. Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

Dazzling flames weave through ancient trees as bronze birds soar high above, while giant bronze statues and masks make their slow entrance. Artifacts from the ancient Shu civilization has journeyed nearly 2,000 kilometers to come alive in Shanghai's shikumen.

A Sanxingdui-themed parade took place along the pop-up pedestrian street on Maoming Road N. last evening, opening the 2024 Shining Shanghai Festival, a district-wide celebration of light and culture in Jing'an.

Against the backdrop of Zhangyuan's shikumen houses, projections of Sanxingdui's ancient symbols danced in the night. Enchanting melodies filled the air as bronze wares dating back more than 3,000 years emerged from the mist, inviting the audience to explore the mysterious realm of ancient Shu.

Ti Gong

The giant bronze figure approaches slowly.

One of the highlights was a 5-meter-tall installation of a celebrated Sanxingdui artifact: the giant standing bronze figure, a striking and enigmatic character with an elongated body. At 2.6 meters tall with its base, it was known as the tallest bronze figure of its time.

This outdoor parade will be open to the public from October 1 to October 7, every evening from 7:30pm to 8pm.

Sanxingdui, located in southwest China's Sichuan province, is celebrated as one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of the 20th century.

This parade is part of the "Traveling Through Light Years · Sanxingdui Fantasy Carnival," currently unfolding in Jing'an. It aims to create a dialogue between the past and present while showcasing the artistic fusion of ancient Shu civilization and Shanghai's vibrant culture.

Ti Gong

Come to play rock-paper-scissors with the costumed bronze wares.

Another feature of the carnival is the "Ethereal Shu Realm," an immersive light and shadow show now open to the public. Created by a top Sino-French design team, this experience invites guests to step through the giant bronze figure's pupil into a stunning dreamscape, offering a unique multi-sensory journey into a distant civilization.

After enjoying the exhibition, be sure to visit the "Dui Dui Dui" pop-up café, where you can savor exclusive specialty coffees and Sanxingdui blind box cakes, along with a selection of cultural products from the Sanxingdui Museum making their debut in Shanghai.

On the second floor, a giant bronze statue leans against the balcony of a shikumen house, basking in the sun and airing out a blanket like a carefree "old Shanghai resident," captivating all who stroll by.

Both the outdoor parade and the light and shadow show are free. Reservations can be made online through the "百视TV" mini-program.

Ti Gong

The ancient bronze figure dries his blanket like an old Shanghai shikumen resident.

If you go:

1. "Dui Dui Dui" pop-up café

Date: 10am-10pm, through October 20

Venue: W8, Zhangyuan Garden

2. "Ethereal Shu Realm" immersive light and shadow show

Date: 10am-10pm, Through 7

Venue: W4, Zhangyuan Garden

3. Sanxingdui-themed parade

Date: 7:30pm-8pm, October 1-7

Venue: Maoming Rd N. pop-up pedestrian-only street

Ti Gong

People shop at the cafe.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Maoming Road
Special Reports
Follow Us

