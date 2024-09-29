News / Metro

Olympic champions speak at student games

The 2024 Shanghai Student Games opened over the weekend with more than 100,000 students of all age groups expected to participate.
Ti Gong

Paris Olympics swimming gold medalist Qin Haiyang (third right) and rhythmic gymnast group all-around champion Guo Qiqi (second left) at the opening ceremony of 2024 Shanghai Student Games.

The 2024 Shanghai Student Games opened over the weekend with more than 100,000 students of all age groups expected to participate.

The game, the highest-level sports activity for students in the city, is being organized by the Shanghai Education Commission and Shanghai Sports Bureau. It will be carried out through the end of year. There will be competitions for the primary and middle school group, high school group and vocational school group respectively and also activities for students to exercise and improve their health physique.

At the opening ceremony, that took place at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, students showed off their sports capabilities in sports such as basketball, football, volleyball, martial arts and rope jumping.

Paris Olympics swimming gold medalist Qin Haiyang and rhythmic gymnast group all-around champion Guo Qiqi encouraged students to enjoy sports as a lifestyle.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
