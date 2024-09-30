News / Metro

Michelin Guide Food Festival opens at HKRI Taikoo Hui

Savor some of the best food Shanghai has to offer from Michelin-starred restaurants like Taian Table, Xi Rong Ji, Jean Georges and Wisca.
Ti Gong

Foodies flock to the festival.

Foodies, rejoice! The Michelin Guide Food Festival has returned to Shanghai, beginning today at the rooftop garden of HKRI Taikoo Hui.

As a highlight of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, this culinary celebration revolves around Asian cuisine, featuring over 20 Michelin-starred, selected, and Bib Gourmand restaurants.

Savor favorites from acclaimed three-star spots like Taian Table, Xin Rong Ji (Xinyuan Road S.) and King's Joy. Plus, don't miss the chance to taste creations from this year's newcomers, including one-star sensations EHB and Wisca (Haizhu).

The festival runs until October 3, open daily from 12pm to 9pm, with tickets required for entry.

Ti Gong

Chefs prepare delicacies.

During the 7-day National Day holiday, the shopping mall's LG1 atrium will transform into the Wow Stage, showcasing an exciting line-up of live musical performances.

In the corner garden along Nanjing Road W., there stands a public art installation "Body and Tail of Snake" by contemporary artist Zhang Yibei, part of the ongoing Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project.

Additionally, the popular exhibition "Life Chronicles" has been extended until February next year. After its global premiere in France, HKRI Taikoo Hui is the first overseas destination for this experience, which utilizes virtual and augmented reality to transport visitors back 3.5 billion years to witness the evolution of Earth.

The guide to participating restaurants at the Michelin Guide Food Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
HKRI Taikoo Hui
National Day holiday
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Nanjing Road
