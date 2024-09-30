Michelin Guide Food Festival opens at HKRI Taikoo Hui

Foodies, rejoice! The Michelin Guide Food Festival has returned to Shanghai, beginning today at the rooftop garden of HKRI Taikoo Hui.

As a highlight of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, this culinary celebration revolves around Asian cuisine, featuring over 20 Michelin-starred, selected, and Bib Gourmand restaurants.

Savor favorites from acclaimed three-star spots like Taian Table, Xin Rong Ji (Xinyuan Road S.) and King's Joy. Plus, don't miss the chance to taste creations from this year's newcomers, including one-star sensations EHB and Wisca (Haizhu).

The festival runs until October 3, open daily from 12pm to 9pm, with tickets required for entry.