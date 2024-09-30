International students learn about steel group and its green development

Some 30 international students from Fudan University toured China Baowu Steel Group Corporation in Shanghai recently to have a close look at China's smart manufacturing industry.

Some 30 international students from Fudan University toured China Baowu Steel Group Corporation in Shanghai recently to have a close look at China's smart manufacturing industry. It was part of the "Experiencing China" program supported by the Ministry of Education and the China Scholarship Council to help international students visit more parts of China and gain a deeper understanding of the country as it really is.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Baowu is a pivotal state-owned company in China dedicated in its development toward high-end, green, smart, and efficient manufacturing. In 2023, its asset size reached 1.36 trillion yuan (US$194 billion), with a steel production of 130 million tons and a total operating revenue of 1.11 trillion yuan. It ranked 44th on the Fortune Global 500 released in 2024, continuing to lead the global steel industry.

The students visited the B-link innovation industry park built on a former factory of Baosteel Group, the history museum of company and a hot rolling production line to have a glimpse into the technologies and skills of steelmaking, steel rolling and smart robotics, as well as the green development concept of the metallurgy giant.



Among them, the hot rolling line put into use in 1989 has been empowered by artificial intelligence and data technologies to realize unmanned production, with its products delivered to customers all over the world through smart storage and shipping systems.