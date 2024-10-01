Three dead, 15 injured after knife attack in Songjiang supermarket

A knife attack in a supermarket in Shanghai's suburban Songjiang District on Monday left three people dead and 15 injured, local police said on Tuesday.

Songjiang police received a report at 9:47pm on Monday that a man with a knife was attacking people in a supermarket on Songhui Road M.

A 37-year-old man, surnamed Lin, was arrested on the spot.

The 18 individuals stabbed were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but three died despite emergency treatment. None of the injuries of the remaining 15 are life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation found Lin had personal financial disputes and came to Shanghai to vent his anger, the police said.

Further investigations are underway.