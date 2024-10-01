﻿
News / Metro

Pudong offers subsidies, discounts to boost car sales

Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:50 UTC+8, 2024-10-01
Starting October 1, buyers can receive a subsidy of 3,000 yuan when buying a new car in Pudong, with only 30,000 subsidies available.
Ti Gong

Cars on display outside the Wanda Plaza in Zhoupu Town.

Starting October 1, buyers can receive a subsidy of 3,000 yuan (US$427) when buying a new car in Pudong, with only 30,000 subsidies available.

To qualify for the 3,000-yuan subsidy, you must:

1. Be an individual buyer.

2. Buy a new gasoline or new energy vehicle that meets China VI emissions standards.

3. Obtain your purchase invoice in Pudong between October 1 and December 31, 2024.

4. Complete your vehicle registration by December 31, 2024, as a non-commercial vehicle.

Starting on October 15, applications for the subsidy can be submitted through a designated platform. Detailed guidelines will be available soon on the WeChat account "浦东发布" (pdnews).

Note: If combined with national and city subsidies, you could receive up to 23,000 yuan in total subsidies for buying a new car.

Ti Gong

The car sales promotion event attracts crowds.

Additionally, a car sales promotion began yesterday at Wanda Plaza in Zhoupu Town, marking the fifth community initiative of its kind by the Pudong Commerce Commission this year.

Running until October 8, the event features over 25 well-known brands, including BMW, Audi, Xiaomi, Huawei, NIO, Xpeng, and Zeekr.

Buyers can enjoy discounts and have the chance to win tickets to the "Shanghai Charm on Horses" equestrian performance, part of the inaugural Shanghai International Horse Culture Week.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

