Pudong offers subsidies, discounts to boost car sales

Starting October 1, buyers can receive a subsidy of 3,000 yuan (US$427) when buying a new car in Pudong, with only 30,000 subsidies available.

To qualify for the 3,000-yuan subsidy, you must:

1. Be an individual buyer.

2. Buy a new gasoline or new energy vehicle that meets China VI emissions standards.

3. Obtain your purchase invoice in Pudong between October 1 and December 31, 2024.

4. Complete your vehicle registration by December 31, 2024, as a non-commercial vehicle.

Starting on October 15, applications for the subsidy can be submitted through a designated platform. Detailed guidelines will be available soon on the WeChat account "浦东发布" (pdnews).

Note: If combined with national and city subsidies, you could receive up to 23,000 yuan in total subsidies for buying a new car.