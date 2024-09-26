Federer and friends to dazzle at Rolex Shanghai Masters

Fans will get another chance to see tennis ace Roger Federer as he joins Chinese sports stars and HK pop singer Eason Chan in doubles matches for the Federer's Fan Day event.

Tennis fans' enthusiasm will reach a climax on October 11 as the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 gears up for a spectacular night of tennis and entertainment all stars.

Retired tennis legend Roger Federer, considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time, will make a special appearance in Shanghai, joining forces with a star studded lineup of Chinese sports icons and renowned singers for a night of celebrity doubles matches that promises to be unforgettable. Last year, Federer left an indelible mark in the hearts of tennis fans. This year, "Federer's Fan Day" is poised to outshine its 2023 version with an extraordinary display of talent and a tribute to the court legend. Federer will take to the court for a doubles match, sharing the spotlight with a dream team that includes: Fan Zhendong, Paris Olympics gold medalist in men's table tennis singles and team event

Wang Liqin, retired Chinese table tennis player, two-time Olympic champion

Zhang Zhizhen, China's top-ranked male tennis player

Eason Chan, Hong Kong pop-music icon

The combination of sports and music icons is a first in the history of the tournament and is expected to draw a massive crowd to the Qizhong Tennis Center. The event, presented by Red Bull, will take place after all central court matches have concluded on October 11th. Fans who purchase tickets for that day will have the opportunity to witness this extraordinary interaction between sports and music idols.

