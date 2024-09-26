Federer and friends to dazzle at Rolex Shanghai Masters
Tennis fans' enthusiasm will reach a climax on October 11 as the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 gears up for a spectacular night of tennis and entertainment all stars.
Retired tennis legend Roger Federer, considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time, will make a special appearance in Shanghai, joining forces with a star studded lineup of Chinese sports icons and renowned singers for a night of celebrity doubles matches that promises to be unforgettable.
Last year, Federer left an indelible mark in the hearts of tennis fans. This year, "Federer's Fan Day" is poised to outshine its 2023 version with an extraordinary display of talent and a tribute to the court legend. Federer will take to the court for a doubles match, sharing the spotlight with a dream team that includes:
- Fan Zhendong, Paris Olympics gold medalist in men's table tennis singles and team event
- Wang Liqin, retired Chinese table tennis player, two-time Olympic champion
- Zhang Zhizhen, China's top-ranked male tennis player
- Eason Chan, Hong Kong pop-music icon
The combination of sports and music icons is a first in the history of the tournament and is expected to draw a massive crowd to the Qizhong Tennis Center.
The event, presented by Red Bull, will take place after all central court matches have concluded on October 11th. Fans who purchase tickets for that day will have the opportunity to witness this extraordinary interaction between sports and music idols.
To purchase tickets, download the Juss Sports app or visit its WeChat or Alipay mini-programs.
For international fans, the English ticket website for the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 is now available. You may purchase tickets by scanning the QR code below.
Event tickets are selling briskly. So secure your tickets as soon as possible. Don't miss this chance to be a part of the magic as Federer and friends serve up a night of thrilling tennis and entertainment.
If you go
Date: Friday, October 11
Venue: Center Court, Qizhong Tennis Center
Address: Lane 5500, Yuanjiang Rd, Minhang District
Time: Following the last match on center court
Admission: 1,330-1,880 yuan