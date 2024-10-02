﻿
News / Metro

Chaoshan Food Festival brings regional cuisine to shikumen alleys

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:31 UTC+8, 2024-10-02       0
The INLET is hosting its inaugural Chaoshan Food Festival, during which Guangdong's food culture and Chaoshan's regional intangible cultural heritage are on offer.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:31 UTC+8, 2024-10-02       0

Waves of alluring aroma waft from the shikumen (stone gate) alleys at The INLET in Hongkou District during its inaugural Chaoshan Food Festival which runs through Saturday.

Chaoshan, the combined cities of Chaozhou and Shantou in Guangdong Province, is well-known for its variety of cuisines for all ages. Many Chaoshan-style restaurants have emerged in Shanghai recently.

Chaoshan Food Festival brings regional cuisine to <i>shikumen</i> alleys
Ti Gong

Food is an eternal theme in Chaoshan culture.

The predecessor of The INLET was the "Public Welfare Square" built by Guangdong merchants. It was once a gathering place for residents from Guangdong.

The four-day festival presents not only Guangdong's food culture, but also Chaoshan's regional intangible cultural heritage, such as traditional opera, hand embroidery, and porcelain.

Beef, goose, and seafood are major ingredients of Chaoshan-style food. Also included are rice noodles, fruit, and various tea products.

Chaoshan Food Festival brings regional cuisine to <i>shikumen</i> alleys
Ti Gong

Visitors enjoy a Teochew Opera performance.

Some food and snacks are packaged in frozen form so visitors can take them home or gift them to friends.

Eight Teochew Opera performances have been arranged during the festival. There are also displays of traditional handcraft skills such as straw collage, clay sculptures, and golden woodcarving.

Visitors can take part in interactive games to win coupons and gifts.

Chaoshan Food Festival brings regional cuisine to <i>shikumen</i> alleys
Ti Gong

The festival runs through October 5.

If you go:

Dates: Through October 5, 11am – 9pm

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd N. and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongkou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     