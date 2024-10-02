Chaoshan Food Festival brings regional cuisine to shikumen alleys

The INLET is hosting its inaugural Chaoshan Food Festival, during which Guangdong's food culture and Chaoshan's regional intangible cultural heritage are on offer.

Waves of alluring aroma waft from the shikumen (stone gate) alleys at The INLET in Hongkou District during its inaugural Chaoshan Food Festival which runs through Saturday. Chaoshan, the combined cities of Chaozhou and Shantou in Guangdong Province, is well-known for its variety of cuisines for all ages. Many Chaoshan-style restaurants have emerged in Shanghai recently.

The predecessor of The INLET was the "Public Welfare Square" built by Guangdong merchants. It was once a gathering place for residents from Guangdong. The four-day festival presents not only Guangdong's food culture, but also Chaoshan's regional intangible cultural heritage, such as traditional opera, hand embroidery, and porcelain. Beef, goose, and seafood are major ingredients of Chaoshan-style food. Also included are rice noodles, fruit, and various tea products.

Some food and snacks are packaged in frozen form so visitors can take them home or gift them to friends. Eight Teochew Opera performances have been arranged during the festival. There are also displays of traditional handcraft skills such as straw collage, clay sculptures, and golden woodcarving. Visitors can take part in interactive games to win coupons and gifts.

