Overseas tourists make full use of payment platforms

Digital platforms and lifestyle services are popular among domestic travelers as well as inbound visitors over the weeklong holiday.

Digital platforms and lifestyle services are popular among domestic travelers as well as inbound visitors over the weeklong holiday. Overseas travelers are also making full use of digital tools and payment platforms to experience and enjoy the vibrancy of the country during the peak travel season. The amount of spending made by inbound tourists using Alipay surged 120 percent between October 1 and October 4 from the same period a year ago, according to the online payment service provider. The number of merchants that have accepted foreign payments also more than doubled from a year ago.

Ti Gong

Spending from foreign visitors using Chinese digital payments has been on the rise following a series of policies granting visa-free entry for tourists from several countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and Poland. The combined value of the Alipay payments made by visitors from these countries and regions during the first four days of the holiday surged nearly three times from a year ago. Meanwhile, the total number of orders made by Chinese travelers using Alipay at overseas destinations jumped 60 percent from a year earlier. The top categories are lifestyle services, transportation, entertainment and dining. Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macau are the top overseas areas with the fastest growth rate in terms of number of payments made by domestic travelers.

Ti Gong