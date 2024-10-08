Summit unveils plan to promote hydrogen energy

The 2024 Shanghai International Hydrogen Energy Summit kicked off today at the Shanghai Science Hall to celebrate the National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day.

A highlight of the summit was the unveiling of the "2024 Cooperation Consensus for the Yangtze River Delta and Yellow River Basin," aimed at boosting collaboration in hydrogen production, technology, carbon management, and infrastructure to promote industry growth along China's east coast.

The agreement was reached by the Yangtze River Delta Hydrogen Energy Research Institute and the Yellow River Innovation Alliance's Hydrogen Energy Committee.

Zhang Yanfeng, director of the institute, said: "With our cutting-edge technology and the vast market potential of the Yellow River Basin, we will leverage both to ensure healthy growth for the hydrogen industry."

Another key focus was the introduction of China's first local standard for hydrogen cylinder exchange, underscoring the importance of standardization in the sector.

The summit, hosted by the Yangtze River Delta Hydrogen Energy Technology Research Institute and the Shanghai Fuel Cell Vehicle Commercialization Promotion Center, emphasized hydrogen's critical role in achieving carbon neutrality and decarbonizing transport, industry, construction, and agriculture.

The national government has implemented policies in recent years to support hydrogen development, with this year's report recognizing it as an emerging industry.

As a major hub for hydrogen innovation, Shanghai has launched a development plan for hydrogen industry between 2022 and 2035, aiming to foster leading enterprises and establish a world-class technology center.

The city has also initiated the International Hydrogen Valley to enhance the supply chain for hydrogen production, storage, and utilization, positioning the region as a growing ecosystem for hydrogen companies.