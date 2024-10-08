﻿
News / Metro

Summit unveils plan to promote hydrogen energy

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:07 UTC+8, 2024-10-08       0
Meeting in Shanghai emphasizes critical role in achieving carbon neutrality and decarbonizing transport, industry, construction, and agriculture while promoting industry growth.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:07 UTC+8, 2024-10-08       0

The 2024 Shanghai International Hydrogen Energy Summit kicked off today at the Shanghai Science Hall to celebrate the National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day.

A highlight of the summit was the unveiling of the "2024 Cooperation Consensus for the Yangtze River Delta and Yellow River Basin," aimed at boosting collaboration in hydrogen production, technology, carbon management, and infrastructure to promote industry growth along China's east coast.

The agreement was reached by the Yangtze River Delta Hydrogen Energy Research Institute and the Yellow River Innovation Alliance's Hydrogen Energy Committee.

Zhang Yanfeng, director of the institute, said: "With our cutting-edge technology and the vast market potential of the Yellow River Basin, we will leverage both to ensure healthy growth for the hydrogen industry."

Another key focus was the introduction of China's first local standard for hydrogen cylinder exchange, underscoring the importance of standardization in the sector.

The summit, hosted by the Yangtze River Delta Hydrogen Energy Technology Research Institute and the Shanghai Fuel Cell Vehicle Commercialization Promotion Center, emphasized hydrogen's critical role in achieving carbon neutrality and decarbonizing transport, industry, construction, and agriculture.

The national government has implemented policies in recent years to support hydrogen development, with this year's report recognizing it as an emerging industry.

As a major hub for hydrogen innovation, Shanghai has launched a development plan for hydrogen industry between 2022 and 2035, aiming to foster leading enterprises and establish a world-class technology center.

The city has also initiated the International Hydrogen Valley to enhance the supply chain for hydrogen production, storage, and utilization, positioning the region as a growing ecosystem for hydrogen companies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Science Hall
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     