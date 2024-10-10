﻿
News / Metro

Girl lost 15 years ago found by Shanghai police

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
Toddler who went missing from Jiading District on November 17, 2009, reunited with parents at the age of 18 after police use the latest technology to find her in another province.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
Girl lost 15 years ago found by Shanghai police

Photos of a young Wanping and teenager Beibei were biometrically matched.

A 18-year-old girl, who had been missing for 15 years, has been found by Shanghai police using the latest technology, according to a report by Xinmin Evening News.

The girl, whose name is Wanping, went missing in Shanghai's suburban Jiading District on November 17, 2009, when her mother went out to pick up her brother from school and left her watching cartoons at home. On her return, she found the door open and Wanping was gone.

Her father called police after failing to find her.

However, after seven days of investigation and inquiries, police had found no trace of the missing girl.

Over the following 15 years, the parents and police officers kept looking for her.

Earlier this year, Zhang Ming, a police officer with the Shanghai Public Security Bureau's forensic evidence identification center and an expert in intelligent computing and digital imaging technology, found that a high school student in Suqian in neighboring Jiangsu Province named Beibei showed a high degree of biometric matching with the missing girl.

An initial investigation found that Beibei's parents had been working in a supermarket near where Wanping lived and had left Shanghai shortly after the girl had gone missing.

Biological tests proved that the girl was Wanping.

Further enquiries found that Wanping had been discovered by the couple, Ma and Liu, by the roadside and taken back to Jiangsu.

The couple forged Wanping's birth certificate and registered her in Suqian, according to police.

Ma said they had seen Wanping crying but she could not tell them where her parents were.

"My husband waited there with her and her parents didn't show up, so he brought her back," said Ma.

"At that time, we already had a son and were looking forward to having a daughter. But I failed to conceive another baby, so we kept her."

Police determined that the couple did not abduct Wanping by force or fraud, and there were no abnormalities in their financial transactions. Also, during her adoption, they showed great love to the girl and treated her very well. Police ruled out the possibility of child abduction or trafficking.

However, their act of taking Wanping without permission had caused immense pain and suffering to her biological parents, and the two deeply regretted their action.

On August 7 this year, Wanping was reunited with her real parents.

Girl lost 15 years ago found by Shanghai police

Wanping is reunited with her mother.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     