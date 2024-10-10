Girl lost 15 years ago found by Shanghai police

A 18-year-old girl, who had been missing for 15 years, has been found by Shanghai police using the latest technology, according to a report by Xinmin Evening News.

The girl, whose name is Wanping, went missing in Shanghai's suburban Jiading District on November 17, 2009, when her mother went out to pick up her brother from school and left her watching cartoons at home. On her return, she found the door open and Wanping was gone.

Her father called police after failing to find her.

However, after seven days of investigation and inquiries, police had found no trace of the missing girl.

Over the following 15 years, the parents and police officers kept looking for her.

Earlier this year, Zhang Ming, a police officer with the Shanghai Public Security Bureau's forensic evidence identification center and an expert in intelligent computing and digital imaging technology, found that a high school student in Suqian in neighboring Jiangsu Province named Beibei showed a high degree of biometric matching with the missing girl.

An initial investigation found that Beibei's parents had been working in a supermarket near where Wanping lived and had left Shanghai shortly after the girl had gone missing.



Biological tests proved that the girl was Wanping.

Further enquiries found that Wanping had been discovered by the couple, Ma and Liu, by the roadside and taken back to Jiangsu.

The couple forged Wanping's birth certificate and registered her in Suqian, according to police.

Ma said they had seen Wanping crying but she could not tell them where her parents were.

"My husband waited there with her and her parents didn't show up, so he brought her back," said Ma.

"At that time, we already had a son and were looking forward to having a daughter. But I failed to conceive another baby, so we kept her."

Police determined that the couple did not abduct Wanping by force or fraud, and there were no abnormalities in their financial transactions. Also, during her adoption, they showed great love to the girl and treated her very well. Police ruled out the possibility of child abduction or trafficking.

However, their act of taking Wanping without permission had caused immense pain and suffering to her biological parents, and the two deeply regretted their action.

On August 7 this year, Wanping was reunited with her real parents.