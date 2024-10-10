Gardens of delight place a focus on mental health

"The Wellbeing Garden" launched by sports and lifestyle brand lululemon and the creative duo Graphic Rewilding is at the Shanghai Start Museum throughout the weekend following World Mental Health Day on Wednesday.

Step into a garden full of flowers and colorful graphics when you stroll along the Xuhui waterfront as a public art program and series of community activities are being staged to focus attention on mental health.

The London-based artist group has brought large-scale, unconventional floral artwork to the public space to revitalize the urban environment, prompting urban communities to reconnect with nature.

On Sunday, the Xuhui riverside art landmark will become a large public art installation to encourage the exploration of one's "inner garden."

The main outdoor garden, along with four additional themed gardens, will focus on different types of activities including yoga, running, training and recovery to encourage more awareness of movement and mental well-being.

A series of dialogues between artists, curators, film critics, content creators, vloggers, and founders of non-profit organizations will also be hosted to reflect on the state of well-being from different perspectives.