Elderly students star in performance ahead of Double Ninth Festival

Senior residents showed off what they have learned at the Shanghai Open University on Thursday, ahead of this year's Double Ninth Festival, a day dedicated to the elderly.

The Shanghai Open University is the largest adult education system in the city, which includes a division for retirees – the Shanghai University for the Elderly, with branches all over the city and learning resources both online and offline.

On Thursday morning, some of the silver-haired students gave performances including dances, singing, catwalk shows, traditional opera, calligraphy, and painting on the lawn of Heping Park in downtown Hongkou District. This launched the monthlong celebration of the Double Ninth Festical, also known as Chongyang Festival in Chinese. The elderly performers earned applause from parkgoers for the performers' upbeat spirits, healthy lifestyle, and sense of happiness.

Sun Youbiao, 87, and his wife Luo Fenglan, 83, also celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at the event.

"We've been studying at the university for seniors since our retirement more than 20 years ago," Sun said.

Sun has been taking classes on literature, writing, poetry, history, and international relations, and has published three books.

"I feel happy at the special university where I can enrich myself and communicate with others," he said.