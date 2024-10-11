News / Metro

Elderly students star in performance ahead of Double Ninth Festival

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:18 UTC+8, 2024-10-11       0
The Shanghai Open University is the largest adult education system in the city and includes a division for retirees – the Shanghai University for the Elderly.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:18 UTC+8, 2024-10-11       0
Elderly students star in performance ahead of Double Ninth Festival
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Senior residents perform an Inner Mongolian dance at a celebration for the Double Ninth Festival.

Senior residents showed off what they have learned at the Shanghai Open University on Thursday, ahead of this year's Double Ninth Festival, a day dedicated to the elderly.

The Shanghai Open University is the largest adult education system in the city, which includes a division for retirees – the Shanghai University for the Elderly, with branches all over the city and learning resources both online and offline.

On Thursday morning, some of the silver-haired students gave performances including dances, singing, catwalk shows, traditional opera, calligraphy, and painting on the lawn of Heping Park in downtown Hongkou District. This launched the monthlong celebration of the Double Ninth Festical, also known as Chongyang Festival in Chinese. The elderly performers earned applause from parkgoers for the performers' upbeat spirits, healthy lifestyle, and sense of happiness.

Sun Youbiao, 87, and his wife Luo Fenglan, 83, also celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at the event.

"We've been studying at the university for seniors since our retirement more than 20 years ago," Sun said.

Sun has been taking classes on literature, writing, poetry, history, and international relations, and has published three books.

"I feel happy at the special university where I can enrich myself and communicate with others," he said.

Elderly students star in performance ahead of Double Ninth Festival
Yang Meiping / SHINE

A celebration of a golden wedding anniversary with classmates from the Shanghai University for the Elderly.

Zhang Yanping, deputy secretary of the Party committee overseeing Shanghai's education and healthcare sector, said lifelong education was an active response to the needs of the aging population and an important part of the country's efforts in promoting public welfare in education and senior care. She praised the Shanghai Open University for offering widely accessible and diversified resources in flexible ways, contributing to the development of Shanghai as a learning-oriented city. She encouraged the university to further expand the supply of educational resources and innovate educational approaches to better benefit the elderly.

Min Hui, Party secretary of the Shanghai Open University, said the university would continue to enhance its efforts in supplying educational services for senior residents in Shanghai, especially resources that can help them adapt to the digital transformation of society.

During the celebration, new study bases were announced for the Shanghai University for the Elderly, at Shanghai Edu TV; the Shanghai Natural History Museum; Tongji University's Research Center for Ageing, Language and Care; the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra; and Viking Cruises.

The Shanghai Open University and Shanghai Education Press Group signed an agreement to jointly develop an academic journal dedicated to lifelong and senior education.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongkou
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     