﻿
News / Metro

Celebrating Double Ninth Festival is a piece of cake

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:09 UTC+8, 2024-10-12       0
Zhuanqiao Town in Shanghai's suburban Minhang District launched a three-day cake fair in celebration of the Double Ninth Festival on Friday.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:09 UTC+8, 2024-10-12       0
Celebrating Double Ninth Festival is a piece of cake
Ti Gong

People buy cakes at the fair.

Zhuanqiao Town in Shanghai's suburban Minhang District launched a three-day cake fair in celebration of the Double Ninth Festival on Friday.

The festival, the ninth day of the ninth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, also known as Chongyang Festival, is a day for the elderly as nine is the biggest single digit and bears the wishes of longevity for seniors.

Eating Chongyang cakes has been a tradition in many areas in China as cake (糕 gao) sounds the same as height (高 gao), which can also be part of the expression for long life (高寿 gaoshou).

Celebrating Double Ninth Festival is a piece of cake
Ti Gong

Various cakes are available.

Zhuanqiao has been celebrating the festival with a cake fair since 2008, where people can taste many types of cakes and also enjoy intangible cultural heritage performances and exhibitions.

This year, the celebration was launched at Lonsen Plaza, integrating the cake fair with intangible cultural heritage experiences, light shows, folk performances and charity donations.

Celebrating Double Ninth Festival is a piece of cake
Ti Gong

Turnip pudding from Taiwan made its first appearance at the fair in Shanghai.

Nine kinds of cakes are available at the fair, including barreled steamed cakes, a specialty of Zhuanqiao, and Chongming cake from Chongming district. Turnip pudding and purple rice cake from Taiwan made their appearance for the first time and turned out to be popular.

People can also try their hands at traditional crafts, such as making sachets, knitting, paper cutting and mixing herbal incenses.

The event will run through Sunday.

Celebrating Double Ninth Festival is a piece of cake
Ti Gong

Works of kitting and woolen needlepoint tapestry are on display.

If you go

Venue: Lonsen Plaza 龙盛国际商业广场

Address: 3759 Dushi Road, Minhang District 闵行区都市路3759号

Admission: Free

Celebrating Double Ninth Festival is a piece of cake
Ti Gong

Elderly people have a close look at wood-carving works.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     