Celebrating Double Ninth Festival is a piece of cake

Zhuanqiao Town in Shanghai's suburban Minhang District launched a three-day cake fair in celebration of the Double Ninth Festival on Friday. The festival, the ninth day of the ninth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, also known as Chongyang Festival, is a day for the elderly as nine is the biggest single digit and bears the wishes of longevity for seniors. Eating Chongyang cakes has been a tradition in many areas in China as cake (糕 gao) sounds the same as height (高 gao), which can also be part of the expression for long life (高寿 gaoshou).

Zhuanqiao has been celebrating the festival with a cake fair since 2008, where people can taste many types of cakes and also enjoy intangible cultural heritage performances and exhibitions. This year, the celebration was launched at Lonsen Plaza, integrating the cake fair with intangible cultural heritage experiences, light shows, folk performances and charity donations.

Nine kinds of cakes are available at the fair, including barreled steamed cakes, a specialty of Zhuanqiao, and Chongming cake from Chongming district. Turnip pudding and purple rice cake from Taiwan made their appearance for the first time and turned out to be popular. People can also try their hands at traditional crafts, such as making sachets, knitting, paper cutting and mixing herbal incenses. The event will run through Sunday.

If you go Venue: Lonsen Plaza 龙盛国际商业广场 Address: 3759 Dushi Road, Minhang District 闵行区都市路3759号 Admission: Free