Artificial intelligence reshaping human resources industry

The transformative power of artificial intelligence in the human resources sector took center stage at the quarterly Meiyuan Talk in Shanghai's Jing'an District on Friday.

The forum, named after Meiyuan Road, where the city's talent service center is located with a cluster of HR enterprises around, has become a brand event for the HR executive community. Friday's forum attracted nearly 100 industry leaders who discussed AI's impact on HR services.

The executives said AI technology is reshaping recruitment by enabling rapid and precise talent matching. By leveraging AI, companies can swiftly identify suitable candidates, significantly reducing costs and enhancing accuracy.

Zhuang Hua, CEO of head-hunting company CGL (Consultants for Global Leadership), noted that traditional recruitment often failed to account for individual differences. With innovative AI models such as Embedding, Copilot, and Agent, CGL has achieved a 30-fold increase in search efficiency and a 94 percent match accuracy.

He believes that in the future, AI agents may not only subvert traditional recruitment models, but also lead the entire industry to develop in a more intelligent and personalized direction, with customized services provided by large models.

AI is not only creating new service models but also accelerating the digital transformation of HR services providers. NGU Group upgraded its integrated human resources service and management platform last year, which can efficiently manage thousands of recruitments annually, including admission, job transfer and dismissal, as well as salary payments. It also helps improve its own operational efficiency.

Cheng Beilei, director of Jing'an District's Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, emphasized AI's crucial role in empowering the HR sector. The district is committed to fostering innovation and supporting the digital transformation of HR services, driving sustainable growth and new productivity.

Jing'an, home to China's first HR service industry park, hosts more than 400 HR service companies, with cloud computing, big data, and AI technologies widely used.

Plans are underway to introduce policies supporting technological innovation and digital talent development, aiming to strengthen industry capabilities and facilitate talent mobility, said Cheng.