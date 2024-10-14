﻿
News / Metro

Exhibition showcases China-Serbia film ties

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:34 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
An exhibition that celebrates China-Serbian friendship and their movies over the years opened at Xiu 709 Media Park in Shanghai.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:34 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
Exhibition showcases China-Serbia film ties
Dong Jun / SHINE

Miljko Živojinović (right second), son of Serbian actor Velimir Živojinović, who starred in "Valter Brani Sarajevo," and Cheng Danhong (right), Party chief of Shanghai University, along with other guests, inaugurate the exhibition.

To the tune of popular folk song "Bella ciao" from Yugoslavian film "Most (Bridge)," an exhibition in Shanghai celebrated China-Serbian friendship and the successes of Serbian (Yugoslavian) films in China over the years.

Shanghai University's Shanghai Film Academy and Shanghai Engineering Research Center for Motion Picture Special Effects collaborated on the Serbia (Yugoslavia) Cinema Exhibition at Xiu 709 Media Park.

The multimedia display immerses viewers in Serbian film evolution from 1896, especially Yugoslavian classics like "Most (Bridge)" and "Valter Brani Sarajevo (Valter Defends Sarajevo)." Fans can watch movie episodes, recreated scenes, film posters, cartoons, and gramophone records, especially those translated into Chinese ones.

Exhibition showcases China-Serbia film ties
Dong Jun / SHINE

Miljko Živojinović takes a photo of a picture of his father which had the lyrics of "Bella Ciao," that belonged to a Chinese spectator.

Yugoslavian films had a significant influence on the Chinese public, said He Xiaoqing, curator of the exhibition and dean of Shanghai Film Academy. They served as a conduit for cultural and interpersonal connections between the two nations. He wanted to use the exhibition to encourage more cooperation between the younger generation of Chinese and Serbians.

Miljko Živojinović, the son of Serbian actor Velimir Živojinović, who starred in the film "Valter Defends Sarajevo," expressed his profound sentiments about the exhibition.

"This is full of emotion, full of memories, and this is very good-quality," he said. "I can see that somebody has worked on this very seriously. He paid close attention to every aspect of my father's work."

Exhibition showcases China-Serbia film ties
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Screens show Yugoslavian films regenerated with AI technology.

Živojinović expressed his hope that the two movies, "Bridge" and "Valter Defends Sarajevo," will inspire young viewers.

"You can see the struggle between good and evil in these two movies; evil is stronger in the beginning, but good ultimately prevails. And that is the lesson we must constantly remember in life: we must fight for what is right. Therefore, I believe that these two films are still in their infancy and resonate with the younger generation, much like those in my nation.

Exhibition showcases China-Serbia film ties
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Posters of Yugoslavian films are on display at the exhibition.

He also emphasized his family's ties to China, stating that his father had visited China ten times and that he had traveled with his father in 2000 and 2005. He truly appreciated Chinese audiences' respect for his father and goodwill toward Serbians.

Živojinović plans to make a biographical film about his father, and some of it will focus about his relationship with China.

"I think his relationship with Chinese spectators is the bridge between our two nations today."

The exhibition will open to the public on October 21 and run through November 1.

Exhibition showcases China-Serbia film ties
Dong Jun / SHINE

"Valter Defends Sarajevo" was popular in China.

If you go:

Venue: Xiu 709 Media Park 秀709媒体园

Address: 709 Lingshi Road, Jing'an District 静安区灵石路709号

Opening hours: October 21 to November 1, 10am-12pm and 1pm-4pm

Reservation: 0086 1336 1110 866 or 1187430717@qq.com

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     