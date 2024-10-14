Exhibition showcases China-Serbia film ties

An exhibition that celebrates China-Serbian friendship and their movies over the years opened at Xiu 709 Media Park in Shanghai.

Dong Jun / SHINE

To the tune of popular folk song "Bella ciao" from Yugoslavian film "Most (Bridge)," an exhibition in Shanghai celebrated China-Serbian friendship and the successes of Serbian (Yugoslavian) films in China over the years.

Shanghai University's Shanghai Film Academy and Shanghai Engineering Research Center for Motion Picture Special Effects collaborated on the Serbia (Yugoslavia) Cinema Exhibition at Xiu 709 Media Park.

The multimedia display immerses viewers in Serbian film evolution from 1896, especially Yugoslavian classics like "Most (Bridge)" and "Valter Brani Sarajevo (Valter Defends Sarajevo)." Fans can watch movie episodes, recreated scenes, film posters, cartoons, and gramophone records, especially those translated into Chinese ones.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Yugoslavian films had a significant influence on the Chinese public, said He Xiaoqing, curator of the exhibition and dean of Shanghai Film Academy. They served as a conduit for cultural and interpersonal connections between the two nations. He wanted to use the exhibition to encourage more cooperation between the younger generation of Chinese and Serbians.

Miljko Živojinović, the son of Serbian actor Velimir Živojinović, who starred in the film "Valter Defends Sarajevo," expressed his profound sentiments about the exhibition.

"This is full of emotion, full of memories, and this is very good-quality," he said. "I can see that somebody has worked on this very seriously. He paid close attention to every aspect of my father's work."

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Živojinović expressed his hope that the two movies, "Bridge" and "Valter Defends Sarajevo," will inspire young viewers. "You can see the struggle between good and evil in these two movies; evil is stronger in the beginning, but good ultimately prevails. And that is the lesson we must constantly remember in life: we must fight for what is right. Therefore, I believe that these two films are still in their infancy and resonate with the younger generation, much like those in my nation.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

He also emphasized his family's ties to China, stating that his father had visited China ten times and that he had traveled with his father in 2000 and 2005. He truly appreciated Chinese audiences' respect for his father and goodwill toward Serbians.

Živojinović plans to make a biographical film about his father, and some of it will focus about his relationship with China. "I think his relationship with Chinese spectators is the bridge between our two nations today." The exhibition will open to the public on October 21 and run through November 1.

Dong Jun / SHINE