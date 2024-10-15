Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2024 to begin in Shanghai

The Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2024 is set to begin in Shanghai on October 19.

The two-day event will shine a spotlight on blockchain technology and application innovation, aiming to serve as a showcase for digital economy achievements, an innovative platform for the digital business ecosystem, and a vital hub for international data cooperation.

It boasts an array of activities, including an opening ceremony and main forum, an international session dedicated to digital governance, and two themed sessions focusing on blockchain and data factors.

In addition, over 30 events will be held, covering five key topics: international data cooperation; blockchain core technologies and innovative applications; unlocking the value of data factors; empowering industries with data; and fostering a thriving digital business ecosystem.

In addition, a fair showcasing data application scenarios will be held, inviting over 30 digital firms to participate and show their latest innovations.