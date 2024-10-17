City promises better weather forecast services

Shanghai will update residents with more accurate and timely weather forecasts based on a new rule approved by the city's legislature.

The rule approved by the Standing Committee of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress in late September will take effect on November 1, which provide detailed stipulations on weather forecasts and warning services.

It stipulates that local meteorological authorities shall issue public forecasts for the following 48 hours on a regular rolling basis. Additionally, before major holidays, national and city-level significant events, they shall issue forecasts for the next three to seven days and update them in a timely manner based on changes in weather conditions.

It also emphasizes that weather services should consider elderly and international residents.

"We have already made adjustments to some of our meteorological information release channels, such as mini-programs and new-media mainly by optimizing them for elderly users and adding English services," said Song Qian, deputy chief of Shanghai Meteorological Bureau's policy and regulations division.

Expats can view the latest weather information provided by local weather officials by checking the English version of Suishenban, the city's public services platform, according to Song.

The rule also clarifies that weather authorities should unify and standardize the warning release system for public forecasts and disaster warnings.