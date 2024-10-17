﻿
News / Metro

City promises better weather forecast services

Regulations approved by the city's legislature will take effect on November 1, with detailed stipulations on weather forecasts and warnings that include updates in a timely manner.
Shanghai will update residents with more accurate and timely weather forecasts based on a new rule approved by the city's legislature.

The rule approved by the Standing Committee of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress in late September will take effect on November 1, which provide detailed stipulations on weather forecasts and warning services.

It stipulates that local meteorological authorities shall issue public forecasts for the following 48 hours on a regular rolling basis. Additionally, before major holidays, national and city-level significant events, they shall issue forecasts for the next three to seven days and update them in a timely manner based on changes in weather conditions.

It also emphasizes that weather services should consider elderly and international residents.

"We have already made adjustments to some of our meteorological information release channels, such as mini-programs and new-media mainly by optimizing them for elderly users and adding English services," said Song Qian, deputy chief of Shanghai Meteorological Bureau's policy and regulations division.

Expats can view the latest weather information provided by local weather officials by checking the English version of Suishenban, the city's public services platform, according to Song.

The rule also clarifies that weather authorities should unify and standardize the warning release system for public forecasts and disaster warnings.

Services beyond information

Meanwhile, telecommunications are required to provide services that are prompt, accurate and free of charge, while send meteorological information to their users.

"We have established a publishing mechanism with the three major telecommunications operators," said Pu Jiawei, chief with the bureau's policy and regulations division.

"Warning information across the city can be published on various channels within five minutes, and information on new and online media can reach them within seconds."

The rule also encourages the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain to enhance forecasting and warning systems, particularly in disaster conditions and for special events.

"During this year's typhoon approaching season, we applied artificial intelligence technology to forecast typhoon path and have upgraded relevant forecasting models during the service," said Shen Lifeng, deputy head of the bureau.

Shen said the latest technologies will help local weather forecasters improve accuracy.

In addition to the upgrading of public meteorological services and disaster prevention, the rule also promotes the sharing of meteorological data.

Shanghai began to explore its use of meteorological data at the beginning of this year.

Compared with earlier versions, the new rule aligns more closely with Shanghai's traits including being a coastal megacity and with so many skyscrapers, according to Feng Lei, head of the bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
