Newly reformed Dragon TV offers diverse and high-quality content
Shanghai-based Dragon TV announced a major reform of its programs on Thursday (October 17).
A multimedia platform that provides better audiovisual public services to a wide audience will be developed in 2025.
Focusing on high-quality content, business cooperation and international communication, the newly reformed Dragon TV will feature creative and diverse programs to appeal to an international audience.
In the news category, the new interview program "Summit Dialogue" will invite celebrities and experts in the financial field to track the forefront of world economic development, focusing on hot topics in economics and finance.
"Anchor Point" will use integrated visual language to present scientists' thoughts and analysis of scientific achievements, leading the public to understand cutting-edge technology in a simple and understandable way.
The popular weekly political analysis program "China Now," hosted by He Jie and international relations scholar Zhang Weiwei, will expand into new scenarios and reach overseas audiences. The crew will visit BRICS countries to open up new dialogues between China and the world.
In the documentary category, Dragon TV will increase the number of documentary programs and time slots, and enhance high-quality content and broadcast duration.
In addition to presenting homegrown documentary projects including "The National Parks of China," "Dialogue with ASEAN," and "When You Are Old," Dragon TV will also strengthen its cooperation with internationally renowned documentary creation institutions such as BBC Studios, Discovery and National Geographic to co-produce documentaries.
Many more excellent overseas documentaries will also be introduced to Chinese audiences. In the next three years, acclaimed natural history documentaries produced by BBC Studios will be broadcast on Dragon TV. For instance, the highly anticipated Ultra HD documentary series "Asia" will premiere simultaneously on Dragon TV and BBC platforms next month.
Additionally, during the annual Shanghai TV Festival in June, award-winning documentaries from home and abroad will be showcased on Dragon TV.
After nearly 20 years of expansion, Dragon TV's overseas channels have already achieved landing signal coverage in 199 countries and regions including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Singapore, covering a population of over 100 million.
From Monday to Friday starting from January next year, Dragon TV will also launch a new 15-minute "ShanghaiEye" English program to provide city information and lifestyle services for foreigners, helping them better understand Shanghai.