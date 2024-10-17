Newly reformed Dragon TV offers diverse and high-quality content

Shanghai-based Dragon TV announced a major reform of its programs on Thursday (October 17).

A multimedia platform that provides better audiovisual public services to a wide audience will be developed in 2025.

Focusing on high-quality content, business cooperation and international communication, the newly reformed Dragon TV will feature creative and diverse programs to appeal to an international audience.

In the news category, the new interview program "Summit Dialogue" will invite celebrities and experts in the financial field to track the forefront of world economic development, focusing on hot topics in economics and finance.

"Anchor Point" will use integrated visual language to present scientists' thoughts and analysis of scientific achievements, leading the public to understand cutting-edge technology in a simple and understandable way.