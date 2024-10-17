Ancient stomach bacteria reveal ancestors' carnivorous diet

A team of international scientists has made the groundbreaking discovery of an ancient ecospecies of stomach bacteria that hints at our ancestors' diets – meat-heavy with little to no vegetables.

Led by Professor Daniel Falush from the Shanghai Institute of Immunity and Infection of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the research analyzed nearly 7,000 helicobacter pylori genomes from across the globe. Helicobacter pylori, notorious for causing around one million stomach cancer cases annually as well as other life-threatening gastric diseases, has been a resident in the human stomach for over 100,000 years.

In a surprising twist, the researchers uncovered the Hardy ecospecies, a unique variant of helicobacter pylori that emerged hundreds of thousands of years ago and spread worldwide alongside humans. They suggest that this ecospecies thrives in the stomachs of individuals whose diets are predominantly meat or fish, indicating that the genetic variations in our stomach bacteria today can reveal insights into our ancestors' eating habits.

So far, the Hardy ecospecies has been identified only in humans from indigenous populations in places such as Siberia and Northern Canada. It has also been found in tigers and cheetahs in zoos, thanks to an ancient host jump. With key genetic differences that allow it to adapt to the conditions in a carnivore's stomach, the Hardy ecospecies poses intriguing questions about human dietary history.