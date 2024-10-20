Carnivals integrate sport with entertainment and tourism
Sport has been integrated with entertainment, family outings, commerce and tourism in the city over the weekend to promote healthy lifestyles.
In Jiading District, the 3rd Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival opened at Shanghai Citizen Sports Park. Running through October 27, the carnival provides a venue and organizes competitions for sports enthusiasts of all ages.
The competitions cover 15 sports disciplines including traditional games such as soccer, American football, baseball, city orientation for families, as well as fashionable items like pickleball, eSports, and an obstacle competition for pets.
According to the organizers, this year's festival is expected to attract a total of 40,000 visitors, who can take part in sports competitions, learn new sports, and enjoy their time with families at the dining area and a market where sports brands and innovative productions are on display.
Shanghai Citizen Sports Park opened in 2020. It has 14 standard soccer pitches and another 27 smaller pitches for 5-on-5 matches. Other equipment includes rugby, baseball, basketball, tennis, pickleball, and frisbee courts.
In Pudong's Lingang area, nearly 10,000 sports enthusiasts took part in the 16th Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival.
Making use of the unique characteristics of the Lingang area, the two-day event combined sports with commercial and tourism.
Sports competitions participants could get discounts when booking hotels in Lingang or when visiting the Haichang Ocean Park.
Apart from the 10-kilometer run and the 5-kilometer health run held around the landmark Dishui Lake, the festival highlighted sports for youngsters.
The National Youth Rollerskating Club League and the Shanghai Breaking Competition were held on the plaza in front of the Dishui Lake metro station.
The Shanghai Double Dutch Contest was organized in the Haichang Ocean Park, while the Yachen Hotel hosted the Shanghai Taekwondo Association Cup.
Intangible cultural heritage sports performances were presented on a market near Dishui Lake. Visitors could enjoy themselves at the food booths of the market and receive a free physical fitness check-up.
3rd Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival
Time: Through October 27
Venue: Shanghai Citizen Sports Park 上海市民体育公园
Address: No. 999, Anchen Road, Jiading District 嘉定区安辰路999号