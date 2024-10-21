Will's Fitness customers on alert after gym closures

Customers of Will's Fitness have been complaining on social media after several downtown gyms closed and some membership functions suspended.

At least four gyms closed down recently – two on Panyu Road and Zhu'anbang Road E in Changning District, one in Xuhui District and one in the Pudong New Area. However, annual membership cards are still available for purchase through its online mini app, according to media reports.

A male customer surnamed Zhang told local news portal Paper.cn that he paid 6,300 yuan (US$887) for a three-year membership in February.

"It didn't occur to me that such a well-known chain would cease operation. I had to turn to two other nearby facilities in Changning District and it takes another five minutes to walk to the new locations," he said.

The Changning gym has been asked by a property management firm to pay overdue fees and public utility charges of as much as 139,835 yuan, with its lease set to expire in April 2026, according to the Paper.cn report.

Shanghai financial consultant Nora Hu told Shanghai Daily she was not able to share single-entry benefits through social media since earlier this month and failed to get feedback from staff or the company's official customer service channel.

"I got calls from sales representatives from time to time to try to persuade me into signing new contracts and extend my membership," she said.

Some sales staff also led her to believe she could get a full refund for her VIP membership, while she claimed it was a way to get her to sign a new contract.

She said some trainers and coaches had to reach sales targets through Will's official e-commerce channel.

City authorities are reminding customers to be cautious of long-term gym contracts and the credibility of vendors who sell prepaid cards especially those over very long periods.

The city has set an upper limit for each anonymous prepaid card at 1,000 yuan and 5,000 yuan for a single identified prepaid card.