Forum aiming to create novel ecosystem for shipping and aviation

The 2024 North Bund Forum, which kicked off on Tuesday, is looking to create a novel ecosystem to nurture growth and collaboration in the shipping and aviation industries.

The forum, hosted by China's Ministry of Transport and Shanghai's government, aims to provide an international, high-end and professional platform for exchange of views and insights.

The opening ceremony was held at the Grand Halls in North Bund, Hongkou District, and this year's event, themed "Digital, Smart and Green: Co-creating a New Ecosystem of Global Shipping and Aviation," gathered 150 representatives from leading global shipping and aviation enterprises and institutions.

More than 10 key achievements in high-end technological progress, shipping services, policymaking as well as country-level cooperation were released during the ceremony.

Shanghai and the Ministry of Transport a signed a "Memorandum of cooperation on Building a World-leading International Shipping Center."

The fourth memorandum signed by the ministry and the city outlines goals such as building shipping hubs, upgrading shipping services, promoting green, smart, and safe development in shipping, enhancing the influence of the Shanghai International Shipping Center, and strengthening cooperative organizational support between the ministry and the city.

Gong Zheng, Shanghai's mayor, emphasized at the opening ceremony that the city is striving to become a highland for advanced shipping services, and an industry that is digital, innovative, and green.

The three-day event includes two main forums and five themed forums. The two main forums on Tuesday afternoon discussed tackling uncertainties through high-quality development in the shipping industry and shaping the future of civil aviation by using digital and intelligent means.

At the North Bund International Shipping Forum, Wan Min, board chairman of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, said the global shipping industry is entering a new phase of transformation and development.

"By leveraging the certainty of our own sustainable development, we can address external uncertainties and ensure the stability of the global supply chain," Wan said.

Five themed forums will be held over the next two days, focusing on dialogue and exchange in areas such as maritime traffic safety, digital intelligence, green and low-carbon technologies, maritime arbitration, and financial insurance.