Children's library opens new chapter in Pudong

Spanning four floors, it houses more than 60,000 books and offers over 500 reading spots. Beyond reading, it also boasts a mini-theater, café, exhibition halls and activity zones.

The library occupies 8,000 square meters within Jiujin Plaza, Jinqiao area, earning it the title of Shanghai's largest district-level children's library.

The library plans to host around 450 cultural events annually, catering to the diverse interests and reading preferences of both children and their families.

Renowned children's writers such as Qin Wenjun, Mei Zihan and Yin Jianling have signed on as resident writers and will host reading activities for kids.

It has also formed partnerships with 10 schools in Pudong to provide reading classes to campus.

The children's branch is estimated to receive 2 million visitors each year, which will greatly alleviate pressure on the main library.

Pudong Library has struggled with a lack of dedicated reading space for children despite its impressive 60,000 square meters of space. Currently, children's reading areas at the main library occupy just 2,000 square meters, yet they attract over half of all visits to the library.