L+Mall launches night school for Lujiazui youth

L+Mall has launched "Youth Evening School," offering a new after-work haven for young people in the Lujiazui area while aligning with Pudong's vision as a youth-centric urban area.
Ti Gong

Young people take part in traditional Chinese painting.

L+Mall has launched a "Youth Evening School," which offers a new after-work haven for young people in the Lujiazui area while aligning with Pudong's vision as a youth-centric urban area.

In collaboration with the Lujiazui Administrative Bureau of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the night school offers a diverse range of courses such as video editing on mobile phones, ukulele playing, and traditional Chinese jewelry crafting.

The courses are designed to cater to the growing needs of young people for personal growth, social engagement, and a high-quality lifestyle.

Ti Gong

Young people practice yoga under moonlight.

In addition to the courses, L+Mall has collaborated with Museum of Art Pudong to launch customized aesthetic courses, called the MAP Artisan Workshop, which feature a series of traditional handmade courses themed around autumn.

To provide a brief escape from the daily grind, the mall has also hosted interactive activities such as drama salons and stand-up comedies for local office workers.

The "Youth Evening School" will run until November 2.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Follow Us

