L+Mall launches night school for Lujiazui youth

L+Mall has launched a "Youth Evening School," which offers a new after-work haven for young people in the Lujiazui area while aligning with Pudong's vision as a youth-centric urban area.

In collaboration with the Lujiazui Administrative Bureau of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the night school offers a diverse range of courses such as video editing on mobile phones, ukulele playing, and traditional Chinese jewelry crafting.

The courses are designed to cater to the growing needs of young people for personal growth, social engagement, and a high-quality lifestyle.