One-stop shop for large scale models development opens in Zhangjiang

A new one-stop station dedicated to serving companies specializing in large-scale models, a hot topic in artificial intelligence, has opened in Zhangjiang, Shanghai's innovation hub.

Following the September launch of the Model Magic Community, a hub dedicated to clustering various specialized large-scale model ecosystems, the service station opened on Tuesday to support the development of resident companies.

The Model Magic Community spans over 200,000 square meters and hosts more than 30 upstream and downstream companies engaged in the large-scale model sector, including industry leaders such as Data Grand, Xiaodu Technology, and RockAI.

Located at the doorstep of these companies, the service station focuses on information, networking, and data security. It offers comprehensive services, including administrative consultations, process coordination, and resource sharing, to help these companies establish themselves in Pudong and support their growth.

According to Pudong Science, Technology, and Economy Commission, Pudong has introduced several specialized policies to support large-scale model companies, including rent reductions, subsidies, and rewards for intelligent computing center construction.

As the nation's first pilot zone for innovative applications of AI, Pudong has a thriving AI ecosystem. By the end of 2023, its AI enterprises above a certain size reached a staggering scale of over 140 billion yuan (US$ 19.7 billion), accounting for nearly 40 percent of the city's total AI industry.

Pudong boasts over 600 key enterprises operating in cutting-edge AI-related fields such as smart chips, large models, intelligent connected vehicles, the metaverse, and data elements. This diverse range of enterprises has helped Pudong build a comprehensive industrial chain that covers the foundational, technical, and application layers of AI.

In the realm of large-scale models, Pudong stands out particularly. Over 30 AI enterprises in the area have already released their own large model products.