Shanghai becoming an even more child friendly city

In a move to enhance Shanghai's development as a child-friendly city, a series of measures was unveiled at the 2024 Shanghai Sino-Foreign Forum on Children.

The forum witnessed the establishment of the Child-Friendly Digital and Intelligent Future Alliance, nestled in Shanghai's innovation hub of Zhangjiang.

Another highlight was the unveiling of the Shanghai International Child-Friendly Center in the waterfront areas of Yangpu District.

Shanghai, a trailblazer in China's efforts to promote child-friendly city development, has been striving to match the standards of developed countries. Over the past few years, the city has implemented several projects tailored to children's needs, resulting in the establishment of over 170 child-friendly venues that now cover all communities.

The city has also been emphasizing the importance of incorporating children's voices into urban planning. Their opinions are actively sought and incorporated into legislation, urban renewal projects, and the creation of 15-minute community life circles.

The forum was organized the Shanghai Women and Children Working Committee, Shanghai Women's Federation, Tongji University, Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, China Welfare Institute, Shanghai United Media Group, and the Pudong government.

Under the theme of "Future Cities and Children's Development," it delved into the connection between future cities and children's development from multiple perspectives, with a particular emphasis on Shanghai's digital and green transformation.

Participating guests included Lee Patterson, chief officer of Child Friendly Cardiff City in the UK, Helen Wooley, a professor from the University of Sheffield in the UK, and Stella Christie, a professor from China's Tsinghua University.