Immigration officers making foreigners' arrivals easier

Shanghai has seen the arrival of more than 3.4 million foreigners since the beginning of the year, 2.1 times that of the same period last year, according to Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection.

The number of visa-free entries by foreigners was over 1.1 million, and the number of 144-hour visa-free transit foreigners reached 32,000, with year-on-year increases of 367 and 178 percent respectively, Cheng Jin, deputy director-general of the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection, said in a press release at the 2024 North Bund Forum.

China's 144-hour transit visa-free policy now covers 37 ports and applies to travelers from 54 countries. The policy contributed to the steady rise in foreign arrivals, making Shanghai the top entry point for international visitors to China.

"In order to fully leverage the benefits of the policy, we have optimized the clearance process, such as fingerprint collection, information filling, and information verification to ensure that international travelers are able to queue only once for immigration inspection and customs clearance," Cheng said.