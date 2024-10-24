Heightened security ahead of 7th China International Import Expo

Shanghai is strengthening security measures for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo, according to city authorities.

The city government requires public transport operators to improve security checks.

Dangerous items such as explosives, poisons, radioactive materials, corrosive items, guns, or restricted tools that could harm people or property, are prohibited.

City residents are reminded to comply with security checks when taking public transport such as subways, buses, long-distance coaches, and ferries.

Between October 25 and November 12, civilian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including civilian drones, are prohibited in the city, except those approved for activities such as logistics transport, emergency rescue, low-altitude tourism, smart city operations, manned transport, and other authorized purposes.

Real-name registration is required for owners of civilian UAVs in accordance with the relevant regulations of the civil aviation administration, and operations reported through Suishenban, the Shanghai government's services information platform.

To launch or fly civilian UAVs and other small and low-flying aircraft within the city, one must possess flight qualifications that match the aircraft being used, comply with relevant regulations on radio management, and must apply in advance to relevant departments or meteorological departments in accordance with the law. Operations can only be carried out after obtaining approval.

Shanghai will also strengthen safety management in dangerous goods, including explosives for civilian use, highly toxic chemicals, radioactive materials, and precursor chemicals. Vehicles transporting dangerous goods shall be escorted by a qualified security company.

From November 1 to November 12, vehicles transporting dangerous goods entering or departing the city must pass through inspection stations at 14 designated checkpoints.

The 7th CIIE is scheduled to run from November 5 to 10.

