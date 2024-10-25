News / Metro

Star-studded lineup of scientists at WLA Forum

Participants at what is hailed as one of the largest and most prestigious scientific events to engage in lively discussions centered around the theme "Excellence in Science."
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreign guests listen to speeches at the forum.

The 2024 World Laureates Forum kicked off in Shanghai today, with a star-studded lineup of nearly 300 scientists from nearly 20 countries and regions.

Hailed as one of the largest and most prestigious scientific events in the world, this year's WLA Forum took place at its permanent site in Lingang.

Among the guests were over 50 top overseas scientists, including 11 Nobel laureates, more than 40 academicians from China's top two academic institutions – the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering – and around 100 outstanding young scientists from home and abroad.

Over the course of three days, they will engage in lively discussions centered around the theme "Excellence in Science," delving into a wide range of deep scientific topics in basic science, life science, intelligent science, physical science, and more.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jon Kleinberg (third from left) is awarded the 2024 WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics.

The forum also featured the WLA Prize award ceremony.

The 2024 WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics was awarded to Jon Kleinberg, a professor at Cornell University renowned for his research on algorithms and networks. Kleinberg was recognized for his "seminal contributions at the interface of computer science and social science, including intellectual leadership in the fields of social networks and algorithmic fairness."

Jeremy Nathans, a professor of molecular biology, genetics, neuroscience, and ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, received the 2024 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine for "discovering the genes, regulation, and plasticity underlying human color vision and elucidating disease mechanisms that lead to blindness."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jeremy Nathans (third left) receives the 2024 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine.

Each laureate received 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million).

Established in 2021 during the WLA Forum, the WLA Prize is an international award honoring exceptional scientists who have made groundbreaking discoveries but have yet to receive recognition with other top international scientific awards.

To date, nine laureates have been honored with the award.

﻿
