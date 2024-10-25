Star-studded lineup of scientists at WLA Forum

The 2024 World Laureates Forum kicked off in Shanghai today, with a star-studded lineup of nearly 300 scientists from nearly 20 countries and regions.

Hailed as one of the largest and most prestigious scientific events in the world, this year's WLA Forum took place at its permanent site in Lingang.

Among the guests were over 50 top overseas scientists, including 11 Nobel laureates, more than 40 academicians from China's top two academic institutions – the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering – and around 100 outstanding young scientists from home and abroad.

Over the course of three days, they will engage in lively discussions centered around the theme "Excellence in Science," delving into a wide range of deep scientific topics in basic science, life science, intelligent science, physical science, and more.