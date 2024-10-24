Shanghai: A global stage, shaping our shared future

As the curtain rises on the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, a celebration of global artistic excellence, Shanghai's role as a world stage comes into sharper focus.

Coinciding with the festival, the Shanghai Municipal Government Information Office, in collaboration with Shanghai Daily, proudly presents the latest installment of the city's cultural video series, All the World's a Stage II.

The video showcases the city not only as a hub for cultural exchange but also as a vibrant platform where diverse international talents live, work, and thrive.

Young professionals from the UK, France, Japan, Norway, Russia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and other countries, share their stories of life in Shanghai.

In their various roles – designers, network engineers, actors, chefs, and urban explorers – these individuals each find their professional stage in Shanghai.

Whether it's the excitement of new challenges, a sense of belonging, or the rewards of hard work, in this dynamic metropolis, we are all protagonists, building a brighter future together.